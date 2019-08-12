First-game flaws too familiar for 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Is this déjà vu?

It’s mid-August, the 49ers have several injured players and they just committed 18 penalties in a preseason game.

Haven’t we seen this before? Is this Groundhog Day all over again?

They said this season would be different. They said they can make the playoffs. They got new trainers to cut down on injuries. But, they’re beginning to look like the same old 49ers that start slow and injured and immediately put themselves in trouble.

The 49ers won their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, and even though most of the 49ers’ starters didn’t play, winning is good. But, afterward, head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t exactly celebrating. He said the penalties were “very frustrating,” and he’ll “look at them very hard.”

Here’s what Shanahan and the 49ers should see when they take stock of their performance against the Cowboys:

1. The 49ers’ biggest setback didn’t happen on the field.

Four 49ers got injured against the Cowboys: Backup offensive tackle Shon Coleman broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle, and will miss the entire season. Backup linebacker Elijah Lee injured his thumb, and will miss two weeks after undergoing surgery. Nose tackle D.J. Jones sprained his knee. And backup running back Raheem Mostert suffered a concussion.

But, news of the most significant injury broke in the announcer’s booth, where general manager John Lynch told a national audience that slot receiver Trent Taylor, who was inactive against the Cowboys, broke his foot during practice and is out indefinitely.

Taylor had surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his pinky toe. “We’re hoping for (Taylor to return) Week 1,” Shanahan explained after the game. “Not counting on it, but hoping. It’s usually a four- to six-week injury, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Losing Taylor for the Sept. 8 season opener would be a major blow to the 49ers, because he is Jimmy Garoppolo’s second-most reliable receiver after tight end George Kittle. In training camp, Taylor has caught 19 of 27 targets from the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Taylor is Garoppolo’s security blanket.

Someone has to step up while Taylor is out.

2. The 49ers’ best wide receiver might be one of two rookies.

Shanahan still hasn’t decided which receiver will start alongside Marquise Goodwin this season.

“I want someone to make this decision easy for us,” Shanahan said Sunday on a conference call with Bay Area reporters. “I want someone to take the job, and we haven’t had that yet.”

Maybe not. But, against the Cowboys, two rookies made strong cases for taking the job. Jalen Hurd, a third-round pick, caught two touchdown passes in the red zone. And Deebo Samuel, a second-round pick, gained 14 yards running a reverse, drew a 25-yard pass-interference penalty and caught an underthrown deep pass from C.J. Beathard for a 45-yard gain. Had Beathard thrown the ball farther and hit Samuel in stride, Samuel probably would have scored a touchdown. He beat his man by several steps.

Samuel and Hurd have been the 49ers’ best wide receivers other than Taylor since camp started. But neither Samuel nor Hurd has played much with Garoppolo and the rest of the starters. Through 11 camp practices, Samuel has caught three passes from Garoppolo, and Hurd has caught zero. Those two rookies mostly have played with Nick Mullens and the backups.