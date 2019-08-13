Revered milestones eluded Gwynn, Williams in 1994

JACK HARRIS
LOS ANGELES TIMES
August 12, 2019, 6:39PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Where regret should linger, only indifference resides. These days, reliving the 1994 season makes Matt Williams feel simply one way.

Old.

“It was a loooong time ago, man, a long time,” Williams said. “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years. That’s crazy.”

In a season lost to history, the stoic slugger was denied a chance to make some of his own, having hit 43 home runs in 115 games with the San Francisco Giants. Sweet-swinging San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn had a similar circumstance.

Both men were chasing revered milestones, Williams on track to become the third player to hit 60 home runs or more in a season and Gwynn closing in on a .400 batting average, when a players strike brought the campaign to a screeching, and eventually permanent, halt Aug. 11.

But in the moment, neither player was hung up on glory. They were consumed by goals larger than themselves. They cared more about their teams, and their sport.

“It wasn’t about a personal feeling so much as it was about a group,” Williams said. “A strong, united group that wanted to push our game forward.”

Chasing .400

A creature of habit, Jim Riggleman poured himself coffee and scratched out some simple math on a napkin in his Houston hotel room.

The Padres manager usually put pen to paper to jot down lineups or tweak the rotation. But on Aug. 9, 1994, Riggleman had a different dilemma to solve.

How Gwynn could hit .400.

On June 8, he was hitting .376. Over the next two months, he went 85 for 209 (.407), using a steady string of line drives and well-placed grounders to bump his average to .392. During a trip to Cincinnati, teammate and current Angels manager Brad Ausmus asked Reds infielder Barry Larkin why everything Gwynn hit seemed to trickle into the outfield.

“His bat was so late coming through the zone that (infielders) would be a half-step short getting to those balls that they would field,” Ausmus said. “He just could wait so long because he had quick hands, great eyes.”

With only three games against the Houston Astros before the strike, Gwynn needed to go 9 for 12 or better. He began the first night with a double in the first inning and single in the sixth.

“He was so hot,” Riggleman said, “you knew it was possible.”

Gwynn batted in the eighth with runners on first and second and no outs. The score was tied 2-2. Rookie left-hander Mike Hampton was on the mound. Fixated on history, Riggleman was evaluating the matchup in his head when Gwynn walked up to him with a question.

“Do you want me to bunt them over?” Gwynn said.

Riggleman was floored. Not since Ted Williams in 1941 had a player hit .400. In all the time since, only Rod Carew (.388 in 1977) and George Brett (.390 in 1980) had come close.

“He was willing to sacrifice that opportunity to do what was best for the team,” Riggleman said. “For a team that was probably 30 games out of first place.”

Riggleman waved Gwynn off and insisted he swing. He grounded into a double play.

Twenty-five years later, Riggleman believes Gwynn would’ve reached the milestone. Gwynn, who died in 2014, thought so, too.

“Tony and I spent a lot of offseasons playing golf together,” Ausmus said. “He always thought he could have hit .400 if we’d have played it out.”

But at the time, Gwynn just wanted the Padres to win.

“That always resonated with me,” Riggleman said. “How unselfish he was.”

Pushing for 60 homers

Matt Williams can live with 1994. It’s the 1995 season he bemoans the most. That summer, he was setting career highs in batting average and on-base-plus-slugging percentage before a broken foot ended his season.

In the strike-shortened year of 1994, he was cracking home runs at a record-setting rate. Two on opening day. Ten in April. By the All-Star break, he had 33. Entering August, he was up to 40.

“It wasn’t like I was lighting the world on fire,” he said. “It was just, if I did hit one, it cleared the fence. I didn’t really think about the magnitude of any of it at the time.”

His last long ball came on the penultimate day of play,a shot into the center-field basket at Wrigley Field. He was on pace to hit 62 home runs.

Roger Maris set the record of 61 in 1961 amd Babe Ruth hit 60 in 1927.

But, with the strike looming, Williams never believed he’d get the chance to get there.

“The talk about that came years later, the ‘what-ifs,’” Williams said. “But I wasn’t concerned about it then and I’m not concerned about it now and haven’t been in between.”

Williams walked away from the season without hesitation. A quarter of a century of reflection hasn’t changed his outlook.

“That season,” he said. “I don’t have a whole lot of emotion about one way or another.”

He isn’t often asked about 1994. His number of long balls — for comparison, no one in the sport this year even has 40 as of Aug. 11 — became no more than a footnote in history.

He can live without the personal adulation. He might have been robbed of a record but views the strike as a sacrifice worth making, the only way baseball could move forward.

“It took a long time for fans to accept again and things of that nature,” Williams said. “But as it turns out, I think we accomplished the goal of moving the game along, making it popular again, doing the things we wanted to accomplish.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine