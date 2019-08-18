Healdsburg High School football team back after canceled season

News that last year’s Healdsburg High School varsity football team voted to end its season after two crushing losses spread around the nation.

Sports talk show hosts and fans pontificated about how the boys and coaches were “quitters,” evoking in derision football legend Vince Lombardi’s famous quote: “Winners never quit and quitters never win.”

Despite the public shaming, the athletes — who voted to abandon the season after losses of 41-0 and 61-0 — and their coaches feel they did the right thing, then and now.

Today, just short of the one-year anniversary of that decision, the cacophony of whistles, shouts and grunts at football practice comes as welcome noise on the Healdsburg campus.

Football has risen from the dead at Healdsburg High.

Principal Bill Halliday described the mood of the new-look Greyhounds varsity team as “optimistic, competitive, fun.”

“We’ve had a lot of boys who did very consistent work on conditioning. They’ve had swim parties and barbecues, nice social stuff going on with the team. Big smiles,” he said.

“I couldn’t predict our wins and losses. But our coaches say we could surprise some people.”

It was a surprise to the outside world last August when the team held an anonymous ballot on whether to continue the rest of the season with a roster that had dwindled to 12, barely big enough to field either an offense or a defense — but certainly not both. And certainly not safely.

But then-coach Dave Stine said it was no shock to him.

Stine, now the logistics coordinator for the program and a varsity assistant, brings out a 2016 varsity roster with freshmen and sophomore players’ names highlighted. Of 11 underclassmen, five moved and one became ineligible to play, leaving less than half-a-dozen players headed toward varsity. That foretold a slim showing for the following two years.

“Nine kids showed up for the first spring practice,” Stine said of last season. The Greyhounds couldn’t play their first fall scrimmage because not enough players had completed the required number of practices.

In just a few weeks, it was over. Then, social media and sports talk (mostly) savaged the decision.

A few choice Facebook comments, apparently from adults:

“Good life lesson. If things don’t go your way, QUIT. WTG Parents.”

“Suit up and get back out there until you win.”

“Would you expect any less from California? Can’t have the kids suffering the emotional trauma that comes from realizing there is someone bigger, faster, stronger, more talented ... take your pick.”

“Way to teach kids how to lose gracefully. Another example of spoiled children throwing a tantrum and quitting!”

Emilio Medina, a junior when the vote went down, said he tried not to give much energy to the unwelcome attention.

“It was like they were trying to shame us,” he said. “I wasn’t that concerned with it. Everyone gets to have their judgment.”

Medina, who plays defensive end, fullback and tight end, and a few others from varsity last year played with the JV team to keep their skills sharp.

It was there that they formed bonds with Shaun Montecino, who was then the JV coach but now has taken over varsity.