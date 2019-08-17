Barber: Khris Davis, Blake Treinen haven't helped A's run

OAKLAND — The A’s won 59.9% of their games last year, good enough for an American League wild-card spot. This year they are winning at a 57% rate and in the mix for another playoff entry. They are, for the most part, a team with strengths and flaws that carried over from the previous season.

But two of the A’s biggest single advantages have abandoned them in 2019. Last year, designated hitter Khris Davis and closer Blake Treinen were undoubtedly among the team’s three most valuable players (along with third baseman Matt Chapman). This year, Davis and Treinen have been more liability than secret weapon.

That the A’s have continued to win, and push teams like the Houston Astros (as they did in a multi-extra-inning game Friday night) while those two talents have gone south is one more feather in the cap of manager Bob Melvin and the culture he has built in Oakland. But it’s hard to imagine this team making serious postseason noise if Davis and Treinen can’t rediscover their magic.

Strangely, both of them began the season in fine form.

After closing out a game against Baltimore on June 17, Treinen had 16 saves and had blown chances at only two others. Opposing batters were hitting .238 against him, with an on-base percentage of .338 and a lowly slugging percentage of .354. Treinen was struggling with his control more than we had seen since he arrived in Oakland near the 2017 trade deadline, but was still a challenge to hit.

Then he had a disastrous ninth inning against Tampa Bay on June 20, giving up three runs without getting anyone out, and headed to the injured list with shoulder tightness a couple days later.

Treinen hasn’t been the same since. Counting that blowup against the Rays, he entered Friday’s game against Houston with a slash line of .267/.389/.550 since June 20. ERA isn’t always a meaningful stat for relief pitchers, but Treinen’s mark of 8.59 was arresting. He isn’t just struggling with his control these days. Guys are hitting home runs against him — like, four within a span of four appearances prior to Friday.

Treinen not only has lost his status as A’s closer, he isn’t even setting up his replacement, Liam Hendriks. Friday, Treinen threw the seventh inning of a 2-2 game, leaving the eighth to Jake Diekman. In a game against Texas on July 26, he pitched the sixth, a sad come-down for a 2018 All-Star closer.

I happened to cover an A’s game the day after that one, and I asked Melvin about Treinen.

“He understands, based on performance, and the way other guys are performing, where he is right now,” the manager said. “He looks forward to getting back in the role he had last year.”

And what about Melvin? Does he look forward to that as well? I asked him if the ideal configuration of A’s relievers would have Treinen closing.

“I think our best team has him there and allows us to use Hendriks in another role,” Melvin acknowledged. “But Hendriks is pitching as well as any closer right now. These things shift around over the course of a season.”

Some good recent news for the skipper: Treinen was solid against the Astros on Friday. After Robinson Chirinos started the seventh with a soft single to center field, Treinen got three straight outs. He rang up leadoff man George Springer with a cutter on the inside corner, then got Jose Altuve swinging at a 95-mile-an-hour sinking fastball at the knees — on the eighth pitch of the at-bat.