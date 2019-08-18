Barber: At 56, Raiders coach Jon Gruden must prove himself again

NAPA — It was Jon Gruden’s 56th birthday Saturday. Was the Raiders coach doing anything special to mark the occasion?

“No, not really,” Gruden said after a morning walk-through behind the Napa Valley Marriott. “Wish I did, but, uh, last couple days of training camp. Just gonna try to finish strong.”

Another iconic NFL coach, Bill Belichick, famously used the phrase “We’re on to Cincinnati” to deflect questions about a previous game. Gruden had clearly moved on to Aug. 18. Anyway, there is probably no way he would rather spend his birthday than watching footballs spiral in the air and hectoring rookies into NFL players.

Gruden was 34 years old when Al Davis hired him to coach the Raiders in 1998, and he may have looked younger. Even after establishing himself as a top-tier NFL coach by winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Gruden was always perceived as the young guy. No longer.

Returning to the field after all that time in the broadcast booth casts Gruden as something of a throwback, and he has the dad bod, receding hairline and permanent coach’s sunburn to prove it.

Gruden is certainly no wunderkind at this point. He has won 104 NFL games, including postseason. Don Shula had won 255 before his 56th birthday. Andy Reid won 151, Jeff Fisher 161. Belichick, seemingly born a grumpy old man, had won 142 by age 56.

Whether or not Gruden finishes the audacious 10-year contract he signed at the beginning of 2018, you’d have to figure this is his final act in coaching. But if you watch him on the practice field, if you hear his mic’d-up antics on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” it’s hard to distinguish any difference between Jon Gruden, 56, and Jon Gruden, 34.

His interactions with backup quarterback Nathan Peterman, an NFL-media punching bag the past couple years, were the highlights of Episode 2 of “Hard Knocks.”

“Damn it,” Gruden blurted during a drill on the field. “Hey, Nate! You gotta hurry up, man, it takes forever. Start the motion, get it going! We’re running out of time, my life is running out of… life span. So casual. Like a house mouse.”

A different clip showed Gruden trying to rally Peterman with sugar, rather than vinegar.

“Quit being so introverted, man,” he told the quarterback. “Put some pressure on ’em. You’re just too … you’re just too nice.” Here Gruden mimicked a timid, mealy-mouthed delivery before continuing his plea: “No, come on. Be a little bit more like me. Be a little bit of a jerk. There’s gotta be something in there that pisses you off.”

Gruden gave Peterman a pop in the shoulder pads to punctuate that last observation.

I doubt Gruden sits down with a bowl of microwave popcorn and watches entire episodes of “Hard Knocks.” But word of his portrayal has filtered back to him.

“I don’t like hearing all the profanity,” Gruden said Saturday. “It’s like every time I swear, it makes the show. I just really love football. I have a lot of passion for this, and I get way carried away sometimes. I apologize. I’m not as foulmouthed as people think.”

A little earlier, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had suggested that, counter to Gruden’s assessment, the coach might have dropped a swear word or two that didn’t make the HBO series.