Enter this Warriors' contest for a spot in its exclusive cheer section

SAM WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2019, 5:01PM
Updated 7 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors are looking for the Bay Area’s loudest and proudest fans to help ring in their first season at Chase Arena in San Francisco.

Inspired by soccer fan clubs and student cheer sections, the Warriors are launching a new fan section dedicated to ramping up the crowd, according to SB Nation.

The Warriors are hosting a video contest for fans to earn a spot in the exclusive section. Participants are required to submit a video of themselves explaining why they're the team's biggest fan.

Winners will earn reduced ticket prices, scoreboard exposure, free Warriors merch, and the responsibility to ensure that opponents are rattled on their trips to the Golden State.

Visit nba.com/warriors/fansection for more information.

