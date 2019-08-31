Prep football roundup: Rancho Cotate earns 1st win

The Rancho Cotate High School football team defeated Vanden High School in a 48-20 victory thanks to some good rushing from its running backs Friday night in Rohnert Park.

“I think our running backs sparked us. We struggled running the ball against Sacramento and they’re a heck of a team, but we came into this game with a defensive mentality on offense and we were just going to get after it for four quarters,” Rancho head coach Gehrig Hotaling said.

The Cougars (1-1 overall, 0-0 North Bay League-Oak Division) are coming off a successful 2018 campaign that saw them go 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the NBL-Oak. Their season ended with a loss in the North Coast Section playoff’s semifinals.

Vanden (0-2 overall, 0-0 Monticello Empire League) scored a touchdown on the first drive but it took Rancho to the end of the quarter to score when quarterback Jared Stocker capped off a drive with a 17-yard touchdown to Darius Hurst.

With five minutes left in the half, the Cougars’ offense took control as running back Rasheed Rankin completed a long drive with a short touchdown and tore off a 54-yard touchdown run on the next drive. Stocker completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jack Reese to increase their lead to 28-14 after allowing the Vikings to rip off another quick touchdown drive at the end of the half.

Rancho scored on its second drive of the second half following a fumble recovery on another short touchdown run from Rankin.

It was all defense the rest of the third quarter, but the Cougars found the end zone again in the fourth quarter with Fatua Tuaua’s 5-yard touchdown run and a punt block returned for a score by Gino Mencarini, to seal a 48-21 victory after allowing a late score from Vanden to end the game.

CARDINAL NEWMAN 21, SUTTER 7

The Cardinals defeated the Huskies thanks to some stellar defensive play in Sutter.

According to head coach Paul Cronin, it wasn’t a clean game from Newman’s (2-0 overall, 0-0 NBL-Oak) side as several touchdowns got called back due to some holding calls and other errors.

The biggest play in the game came following Sutter’s (0-0 overall, 0-0 Butte View) only touchdown. The Cardinals’ Giancarlo Woods returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to score.

KELSEYVILLE 40, UKIAH 14

The Knights bounced back after a loss to handle the Wildcats easy enough Friday night in Ukiah thanks to great play from their line on both sides of the ball.

Kelseyville’s (1-1 overall, 0-0 North Central I) head coach Erick Larsen was proud of the way they fought in the trenches and that helped open things up for the running backs on offense and helped the cornerbacks make plays on defense against Ukiah (1-0 overall, 0-0 NBL- Oak).

The Knights had two running backs go over 100 yards rushing with Robert Chavez who had 25 carries for 173 yards and Dylan McAdon with 15 rushes for 141 yards on the ground.

ENCINAL 58, ANALY 0

The Tigers lost in a drubbing against the Jets Friday in Alameda.

Analy (1-1 overall, 0-0 NBL-Oak) were down 28-0 in the first half and were never able to fight back into the game against Encinal (2-0 overall, 0-0 West Alameda County- Foothill).

WINDSOR 17, EUREKA 14

The Jaguars were barely able to outlast the Loggers in Eureka in what turned out to be an emotional game.

Windsor’s (2-0, overall, 0-0 NBL-Oak) head coach Brad Stibi was proud his players were able to keep their composure despite several turnovers and momentum swings throughout the tight ball game to beat Eureka (0-2 overall, 0-0 Humboldt-Del Norte).

Landen Estrelia’s late interception sealed the victory for the Jaguars.

EL MOLINO 21, SONOMA VALLEY 0

The host Lions (1-1) got into the win column with a steady win over Sonoma Valley (0-2). Weston Lewis rushed for a pair of touchdowns,and Logan Woolsey connected with Jackson Dunkle for an 11-yard touchdown to account for the scoring.