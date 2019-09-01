Padecky: Tribute to Jason Franci a reminder of late coach's legacy

It was Jason Franci’s voice, his wife was sure of it. It was 1:01 a.m. Saturday. Michelle was on the deck outside. She sleeps out there a lot since her husband died 10 months ago. She can’t fully explain why. Probably because nature seemed so natural to them.

“Hoss, is that you?” Michelle asked. The sound was coming from inside their house. She went inside. A video screen was turned on, illuminating family pictures.

“Hey Momma, you there?” Michelle remembers hearing. She answered quietly in the affirmative. Better to back into a moment like this cautiously.

“Don’t worry. It’s gonna be all right. And bring mah boots.”

Michelle stood there, somewhere between dumbfounded and panic. She had been dreading the memorial to her husband on Saturday afternoon. She would be asked to speak. Didn’t want to. She knew she’d clutch up. Words would stick in her throat like peanut butter and she’d start sobbing like a soap opera star. She would end up standing in a pool of her making.

Michelle was not alone. Gary Galloway, the retired St. Vincent all-everything coach, and Dante DePaola, the defensive coordinator at SRJC, already had declined invitations to speak. Both knew they couldn’t keep it together, their affection ran so deep for Jason, the longtime prep football coach and mentor to so many.

Maybe, however, they would have if Hoss had asked them to present his cowboy boots to the 250 people who attended his memorial at Montgomery High’s Jason Franci Field. Those cowboy boots kept her from unraveling. It was the emotional anchor she needed. She dragged a chair to the podium, placed Jason’s boots on the chair, and faced the crowd.

“All men die,” she said, “but not all men live. Jason lived life the way he wanted to live it. He danced his dance. He invited us to dance with him.”

Michelle grabbed the boots, thrust them skyward. She was high-fiving him. Like Jason, she’d be damned if she worried about anyone thinking her nuts for hearing his voice at 1:01 in the morning.

Who wants to get in the way of that kind of love? Who wants to throw reality, common sense or disbelief into that kind of affection? Who wants to be that petunia? And who, especially, wouldn’t want to feel that close to someone?

It’s the kind of love that shares a breath, a thought, a vision. It doesn’t have to be romantic love either.

It can be Todd Vehmeyer’s. Yes, that Todd guy, Jason’s defensive coordinator for 13 years. The guy who looks like a defensive line all himself.

“I spoke with Jason about a week before he passed,” said Vehmeyer, one of eight speakers. “He gave me this box and told me to open it up after (he) died. So here I go.”

Vehmeyer produced a cardboard box that looked like it was delivered by FedEx. He cut it open. He produced a letter Jason wrote for Vehmeyer and read it.

“Dear Todd, you’re my favorite coach. I love you more than (Frank) Scalercio (once a Franci coach). I don’t care if we (Montgomery) go 1-9 as long as we beat (Cardinal) Newman, so here’s a beer. Now drink it and shut up.”