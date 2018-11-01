OAKLAND — Have you noticed that the Warriors look good this year? Like, really good? Like, 130-points-while-hardly-breaking-a-sweat good?

They added to the early-season highlight reel Wednesday night with a 131-121 win against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena. The Pelicans brought some fire to the game. They were a threat, but not a match for the home team.

The contrast between this season and the last is stark. The Warriors would be perfectly happy for 2018-19 to end exactly as 2017-18 did. They would also be happy for the early chapters to be quite different. As chronicled here and many other places, last year was a slog for the Warriors. They were tired from the moment the season began, and didn’t really get into a prolonged groove until the postseason.

In comparison, this year’s squad looks like a stable full of spring foals. The Warriors are not only 8-1 after downing New Orleans, they are clearly having a ball as they break scoring records and their opponents’ will.

Coach Steve Kerr has frequently been asked about his team’s rejuvenation, and he tends to offer the same answer. He chalks it up to mental relaxation. He says this year’s Warriors are intent on enjoying what they have and recognizing the historic precedents they are setting.

I don’t think Kerr is wrong, but there is another key to Golden State’s blistering start in 2018-19. It’s the new blood. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the other All-Stars will ultimately define the season, but the new guys are making things easier for them.

It’s funny, because the new blood was supposed to be a big factor last year, but it didn’t materialize as expected. Rookie Jordan Bell was a breath of fresh air, yes, but he excelled in spurts. Quinn Cook would ultimately become a key substitute, but didn’t really take hold until March.

The free agents who were supposed to spark the Warriors in 2017-18 were Nick Young and Omri Casspi. Finally, some scoring off the bench! General manager Bob Myers got a hero’s accolades for signing them. They were duds, though. Young was fun to have around, but he was a defensive liability who had become a minor role player by the time the playoffs rolled around. The Warriors didn’t consider re-signing him this offseason. Casspi never found his place on the team, never seemed to understand his role, and was gone by early April.

Small surprise, then, that the reaction to this year’s newcomers was more muted. There was fascination over rookie Jacob Evans and center Damian Jones, but Evans is a project and Jones isn’t really new; the man owns two NBA championship rings.

This year’s arrivals are Jonas Jerebko and Alfonzo McKinnie. And apparently they’re pretty good.

McKinnie has been a minor delight. He didn’t sign with the Warriors until Sept. 5, and didn’t get a regular NBA contract until Oct. 12. That was only three weeks ago, but McKinnie has proved he belongs. In his first eight games with the Warriors, he averaged nearly 12 minutes, 6 points and almost 4 rebounds. Those aren’t MVP numbers, but he’s no mascot, either. McKinnie has contributed. Against the Bulls on Monday, he had 19 points and 10 rebounds in about 27 minutes — all career highs.