23 Sonoma County people to watch in 2023 celebrated at Petaluma event
The Press Democrat recognized “23 Sonoma County People to Watch in 2023” on Jan. 18 at the Petaluma Community Center in Petaluma as family, friends and colleagues joined in the celebration.
Fourteen of the 23 people recognized by The Press Democrat attended the event.
Those recognized at the event include:
John Alden, director of the Sonoma County Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach
Gianna Biaggi, founder of Magnolia Projects
Amie Carter, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools-elect
Eddie Engram, Sonoma County sheriff-elect
Justin Gill, founder/CEO of Bachan’s
Kara Groom, founder/winemaker of Kara Marie Wine
Rose Hammock, Indigenous community leader
Kathryn Hecht, founder/executive director of AVFilm
Herman G. Hernandez, executive director of Los Cien Sonoma County
Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities
Lauren Kershner, Glen Ellen business owner
Kirstyne Lange, president of NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma County Chapter
Mike Lee, interim president of Sonoma State University
Rosalind Reynolds, founder/winemaker of Emme Wines
Carla Rodriguez, Sonoma County’s District Attorney-elect
Stéphane Saint Louis, chef/owner of Table Culture Provisions
Argo Thompson, CEO of California Theatre
Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery High School distance runner
Keita Tominaga, executive chef at Hana Japanese
Erin Masako Wilkins, Herb Folk founder
Read about them all at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/peopletowatch.
