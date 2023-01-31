The Press Democrat recognized “23 Sonoma County People to Watch in 2023” on Jan. 18 at the Petaluma Community Center in Petaluma as family, friends and colleagues joined in the celebration.

Fourteen of the 23 people recognized by The Press Democrat attended the event.

Those recognized at the event include:

John Alden, director of the Sonoma County Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach

Gianna Biaggi, founder of Magnolia Projects

Amie Carter, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools-elect

Eki’Shola, musical artist

Eddie Engram, Sonoma County sheriff-elect

Justin Gill, founder/CEO of Bachan’s

Kara Groom, founder/winemaker of Kara Marie Wine

Rose Hammock, Indigenous community leader

Kathryn Hecht, founder/executive director of AVFilm

Herman G. Hernandez, executive director of Los Cien Sonoma County

Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities

Lauren Kershner, Glen Ellen business owner

Kirstyne Lange, president of NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma County Chapter

Mike Lee, interim president of Sonoma State University

Eli Melrod, CEO of Solful

Rosalind Reynolds, founder/winemaker of Emme Wines

Rosa Reynoza, Windsor mayor

Carla Rodriguez, Sonoma County’s District Attorney-elect

Stéphane Saint Louis, chef/owner of Table Culture Provisions

Argo Thompson, CEO of California Theatre

Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery High School distance runner

Keita Tominaga, executive chef at Hana Japanese

Erin Masako Wilkins, Herb Folk founder

Read about them all at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/peopletowatch.