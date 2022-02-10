North Coast grape harvest from 2021 bounces back from previous year plagued by wildfires

The value of the North Coast’s 2021 grape harvest was up to $1.4 billion, a 48% increase from the smoke-tainted 2020 harvest but still off from record levels reached a few years ago, according to federal agriculture data released Thursday.

Grape growers in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties had an almost 17% increase in yield at nearly 400,000 tons, according to a preliminary California harvest report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The 2021 harvest was still below the 10-year average of 476,679 tons, reflecting a lighter crop two years in a row.

The smaller yields, however, has brought the wine grape market more in balance in pricing for local growers as just a few years ago there was an excess of supply after some massive harvests. For example, the record crop in value occurred in 2018 at more than $2 billion with 588,889 tons.

But that changed in 2020 with the Walbridge and Glass fires, which disrupted picks and tainted fruit and produced tainted fruit because of the smoke.

“I think we are returning to balance if not already there,” said Karissa Kruse, executive director for the Sonoma County Winegrowers, the main local trade group for the sector.

For example, Kruse said in past years she would have heard by early winter form growers looking to secure contracts with wineries for their grapes for the next harvest. That’s not the case this year. “We are really hearing that wineries are going back out and asking for long-term contracts again,” Kruse said.

Sonoma County growers harvested 202,304 tons at an average price per ton of $2,672, according to the preliminary figures. That resulted in an overall value of $541 million, just shy of the 10-year average of $551 million.

The average price paid for a ton of grapes in the overall region increased from $2,771 to $3,501. “Prices were up for nearly all North Coast wine grape varieties and that momentum has carried into the first quarter of 2022,” said Brian Clements, vice president for Turrentine Brokerage in Novato.

The price jump was largely driven by fruit from Napa County that reached a record high of $6,091 per ton. That was result of the continued demand of cabernet sauvignon from Napa County, which is the most prized grape variety in the United States. The report had the variety at $8,706 per average ton, which was a 39 percent increase from 2020’s very limited crop of $6,261 per ton

“It’s tighter right now. It’s hard to find Napa cab grapes,” said Glenn Proctor, partner with Ciatti Co., a Novato grape and wine brokerage. He added that jump reflected the scarcity in securing such grapes the past two years but Proctor also noted cabernet sauvignon from Napa County had a strong average price per ton of $7,941 in 2019.

Another variety that also has garnered attention is sauvignon blanc, the white varietal noted for tropical fruit flavors. Wineries had a hard time purchasing the variety last year. For example, the tonnage in Lake County was down 37% from its five-year average while Mendocino County it was down 30% and Sonoma County 5% over the same five-year period, said Christian Klier, a grape broker at Turrentine.

“Sauvignon Blanc has been hot in the market for consumers and there’s high demand and high activity and we are seeing some record pricing that I have seen in the North Coast in the 22 years I have been involved in this,” Klier said.

Local growers like Jim Ricci said they are hopeful to build upon 2021 harvest as he had higher chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon yields last year from his Dry Creek Valley vineyard near Healdsburg that consists of 18 acres. That made up for the lesser yield from his merlot grapes. They were significantly down as a result of drought conditions as well windy conditions that knocked around the clusters.

That made up for the loss of revenue from 2020 as a result of smoke taint and which he estimated he lost about $75,000 on his cabernet sauvignon crop that year even with crop insurance.