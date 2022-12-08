Almost 30,000 cannabis enthusiasts this weekend are expected to crowd into the Sonoma County Fairgrounds for the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball, Northern California’s largest annual festival celebrating all things marijuana.

Held in Santa Rosa for 10 years outside a 2020 pause because of the pandemic, the event has evolved from a small countercultural festival celebrating the best weed grown in the state. Today, it’s a mainstream bash with hip-hop performers, organic food offerings and sessions on regulatory matters and regenerative farming.

The times have changed: Goodbye, Cheech and Chong. Hello to a smoky Disneyland vibe.

Likewise, there is a growing realization amid the local hospitality industry that it must start courting such visitors given the strong reputation of Sonoma County’s own cannabis industry and its proximity to the Emerald Triangle — the counties of Mendocino, Humboldt and Trinity that make up the country’s most well-known and prized growing area.

“It’s going to be equally as large as wine and beer,” said Tim Blake, who founded Emerald Cup in 2004 as an informal gathering held in a rundown building in Laytonville.

Blake said he funded a study a few years ago that found the economic impact of the Emerald Cup was $17 million.

“Cannabis is taking over the world very, very quickly,” Blake added.

There is no question the Emerald Cup will provide a boost to nearby hotels, such as the Flamingo Resort, area restaurants, gas stations and Charles M. Schulz—Sonoma County Airport for visitors coming out of state — especially during a down time in the tourism calendar.

The focus for tourism leaders has now moved to courting these cannabis visitors on a year-round basis, whether they are longtime consumers or those called “canna-curious” who are just venturing into the products.

Sonoma County Tourism, the agency responsible for promoting local tourism marketing efforts, is studying the potential for cannabis tourism and is deciding how to incorporate the industry into its overall efforts, said Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO.

A study conducted earlier this year found the local tourism industry in Sonoma County had a $2 billion economic impact.

“We've done that research, and we do believe there's good reason to move forward with including cannabis to some extent in our marketing efforts. But (we’re) still figuring out what that means,” Vecchio said.

She added that cannabis could pair with its marketing efforts to highlight wellness activities.

The cannabis industry still faces some resistance because it is still illegal under federal law, though marijuana has been permitted for adult use since 2018 in California. Many banks are still wary of lending to such businesses.

But the tide is turning locally as the industry is gaining acceptance in agriculture circles and also finding more localities are allowing such retail outlets.

Mendocino County has gone the furthest to capture these visitors. Visit Mendocino, the agency responsible for promoting tourism in the county, launched a full-court effort this summer touting its local cannabis farms in an effort similar to what wineries have done in promoting Napa and Sonoma counties.

At least one dispensary in Ukiah is licensed for on-site usage, which could soon happen in Sonoma County.

Travis Scott, executive director for the Mendocino agency, said in a statement that “luring this new market is key to smoking the competition.”

Other regional tourism agencies also are getting involved.

Brian Applegarth, a consultant at Cultivar Strategies, said he advises Sonoma County Tourism and eight other peer agencies, including those in Oakland and San Francisco, about how to market to cannabis tourists.

A recent survey found about 37% of travelers are those who are considered “cannabis motivated” and represent about 30 million people, he added.

“The data just shows that it’s a very active and relevant travel audience today,” Applegarth said.

Emerald Cup isn’t the only festival with cannabis ties. Outside Lands, the annual rock festival held in Golden Gate Park every summer, for the past few years has had its Grass Lands area where music fans can partake.

Most significantly, the California State Fair in Sacramento had its first cannabis exhibit this summer, which also featured a flower-growing competition. Winners included the Glentucky Family Farm in the Sonoma Valley.

Mike Benziger, owner of Glentucky, said he hopes state law can be changed so he can take visitors on a trek to his small farm and at the end of the tour, be able to sell directly to consumers. That moved is still forbidden even with passage of Proposition 64 that legalized adult use.

“If I can sell my pot on-site, we are going to get close to wine grapes,” said Benziger, referring to how the overall dollar value of cannabis could rival that of the grapes used in the local wine industry.

The goal is to integrate cannabis as another bonus offering for visitors who come to Sonoma County for food, wine or a hike along the coast, Applegarth said.

“It’s basic complimentary travel where people might be coming to Sonoma County. They’ll probably drink wine. They’ll probably have a craft beer. They’ll probably have good food and they’ll probably also visit a cannabis shop,” he said.

That’s the mission over at Mine + Farm in Guerneville, a nine-room inn that opened in fall 2019. The hotel features many amenities -- croquet and bocce ball, a carafe of local organic coffee and a selection of pre-rolled joints from cannabis grown on the property.

“We offer beer and wine. We didn’t want cannabis to be treated any differently,” said Bryce Skolfield, managing partner of the inn who also has been a lifelong user of marijuana. “It’s culturally OK.”

Some guests are interested in the best dispensaries to purchase products in the area, he said, while others have brought their own weed. A few don’t realize the property is “cannabis forward” as Skolfield defines his business. Some of those guests are pleasantly surprised to experiment.

“We really wanted to find our niche … elevating cannabis that is accessible,” Skolfield said. “We share with our guests, for those who wish to participate.”