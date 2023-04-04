Rodney Strong Vineyards and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts have added a fourth show to this year’s 31st annual Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series to be held on the green at Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg.

Singer and songwriter Chris Isaak will perform live July 30. Priced between $59 and $125, tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public on Thursday, April 7.

As announced previously, the series also includes Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin performing June 17, with tickets priced at $59 and $75. That concert will be followed by the Wood Brothers with special guest ZZ Ward on July 15, with tickets priced $65 and $85. Larkin Poe, featuring sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, will perform Aug. 26, with tickets priced at $69 and $85.

Tickets for all four concerts can be purchased online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by phone at 707-546-3600, or in person at the LBC box office, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa