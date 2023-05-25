Boygenius, an indie-rock supergroup Rolling Stone magazine recently called the “world’s most exciting” is playing an intimate concert in Healdsburg next month.

The band, made up of celebrated singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, will take the stage at Little Saint June 5, as part of a national tour celebrating the release of its acclaimed debut album, “The Record.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $75 each and are limited to two a person. For tickets, go to bit.ly/3MUdagL.

Since opening a year ago, Little Saint has drawn in food and music lovers with a mix of carefully composed meat-free dishes and a cozy lounge vibe.

Owner Laurie Ubben collaborates with music director Jonny Fritz and his production company Dad Country to bring weekly and monthly music programming to the 10,000-square-foot music, food and arts space that formerly housed Healdsburg SHED.

Little Saint’s musical guests have included headlining artists like Rufus Wainwright and the Grammy Award-nominated Bridgers, who made a surprise appearance at the venue last summer.

“We were lucky to experience Phoebe in a small group,” Ubben said in a statement. “I have admiration and respect for Phoebe, Julien, and Lucy together and separately. I am inspired by their maturity, talent, accessibility, and light-heartedness.”

Originally formed in 2018, boygenius released its 12-track debut — featuring a mix of fuzzed-out rock ballads and acoustic folk songs — in March to near-universal praise.

Little Saint is open daily Thursday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, go to littlesainthealdsburg.com.