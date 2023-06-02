This year’s Live at Juilliard free concert series in Santa Rosa kicks off July 16 and features an eclectic mix of music.

The lineup was announced Tuesday by the city of Santa Rosa.

In its 28th year, the series, presented by The City of Santa Rosa Public Art Program, runs each Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. though Aug. 20.

All of the concerts will be held at Julliard Park at 227 Santa Rosa Ave.

“It’s a free day at a really lovely park in downtown Santa Rosa with a diverse lineup of fun, danceable and family-friendly music,” Bryce Dow-Williamson, event specialist with the city of Santa Rosa, said.

A food truck will be available at each concert, with Cita’s Kitchen and Sushi Shoubu alternating service. Cita’s Kitchen is a Santa Rosa-based caterer that serves Colombian food, while Sushi Shoubu is a local food truck that serves Japanese food.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting The Lost Church, a nonprofit arts organization in Santa Rosa.

Dow-Williamson called it a “perfect” time for a picnic and way to meet neighbors.

The city of Santa Rosa received 189 applications from local bands that wanted to participate, which the city narrowed down to the six acts taking the stage this year.

“We’re bridging the gap between music that anybody who shows up will enjoy as well as being as representative as possible of the community within Santa Rosa,” Dow-Williamson said.

The event is sponsored by KRCB Radio and Santa Rosa-based Moonlight Brewing Co.

Here is the lineup:

July 16 — Carlitos Medrano & Sabor de mi Cuba, playing world music, Cuban/Latin jazz and salsa

July 23 — The Real Sarahs, playing Americana

July 30 — The King Street Giants, playing New Orleans jazz

Aug. 6 — Burrows and Dilbeck, playing R&B, pop, funk

Aug. 13 — Erica Ambrin & The Eclectic Soul Project, playing soul, R&B and hip-hop

Aug. 20 — Dylan Black Project, playing original blues, funk and R&B

For the full announcement and more information, go to pdne.ws/3oIdXrR.

