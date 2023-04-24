A big crash near Healdsburg that left wine bottles scattered across Highway 101 last month was joked about by Seth Meyers of NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The March 20 crash spilled 10,000 empty wine bottles onto the highway, leading to eye-catching headlines noticed by the New York City-based late night show host. No one was hurt in the incident.

A joke referencing the crash was posted to the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Instagram account on April 17 and has received over 4,400 likes.

The post read “Officials in California recently responded after a truck overturned and spilled a load of 10 thousand empty wine bottles onto the road. They hadn’t seen that many empty wine bottles since week two of Covid lockdown.”

Instagram user carrieshreder commented “Don’t remind me!”

“March of 2020 was a very long year,” another Instagram user, dannykay1996, commented.

“I thought it would have been a Grateful Dead concert,” user mhudock24 commented.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers“ is hosted by comedian Seth Meyers. Meyers covers recent news and politics from across the country. The show is in its 10th season and airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. and can be seen locally on KNTV.