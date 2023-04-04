Yo-Yo Ma returns to sold-out performance at Green Music Center

The Green Music Center’s celebration of its 10th anniversary season continued Sunday with the return of one of its most famed original acts: renown cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Before a packed house, he paired with longtime collaborator and acclaimed pianist Kathryn Stott to perform a classical program including works by Mendelssohn, Bloch and Dvořák.

Yo-Yo Ma was part of the all-star lineup in the debut season of the $145 million concert venue at Sonoma State University. Other performers that season included Lang Lang, Alison Kraus, Bill Maher and the Santa Rosa and San Francisco symphonies.

He has returned several times, including in 2013 — with Kathryn Stott — and in 2015 and 2016.