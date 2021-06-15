Chipotle, Taco Bell among businesses offering rewards for COVID-19 vaccinations

Now that California has reopened businesses and lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated residents, several businesses are offering rewards with proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Some of the rewards are being offered on Tuesday only, including:

• Taco Bell will give one free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to those who show their vaccination cards, according to a news release from the fast food chain. Residents who have received at least one shot are eligible for the taco, which is part of California’s Vax for the Win incentive program. Not every store in California is participating, so call ahead to make sure the offer still is available.

• Chipotle is doling out a free topping or side serving of queso blanco to vaccinated residents who purchase a full-priced entrée. The offer also is part of California’s Vax for the Win program, according to a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. It is not being offered at every Chipotle location, so check in advance to make sure it’s available.

These offers are available through June 20 with proof of vaccination:

Golden State Warriors fans will receive a 20% discount on merchandise at the Warriors Shop in the Chase Center in San Francisco, a news release from the NBA said.

The Team LA Store at the Staples Center in Los Angeles is giving a 15% discount.

The Los Angeles Clippers is offering a 15% discount at their online store.

Other vaccine incentives will be offered longer:

Krispy Kreme will give vaccinated residents one free doughnut every day through the end of the year. Vaccination cards must be shown to receive a doughnut, and vaccine stickers do not count as proof of vaccination.

Uber will offer free rides to and from vaccination sites through July 4, a news release from the company said. To schedule a ride, click “Vaccine” in the app, tap “Get Your Free Ride” and the enter the ZIP code of the vaccination clinic where you’ll receive your shot.