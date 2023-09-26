If desired, run the dish under the broiler for five minutes until cheese is melted and a little brown on top.

Add the cooked noodles to the sauce. Top with the remaining KremQueso and then the grated cheese and let it melt into the top layer of spaghetti.

Add the carrots and hot dogs pieces, and stir to combine. Cook for five to 10 minutes. Add the spaghetti sauce and banana ketchup and simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes. Add half of the KremQueso and season with salt and pepper. Stir until incorporated.

Heat oil in a large oven-safe skillet. Add the garlic and onion. Saute for three to four minutes or until soft and fragrant. Add the ground pork and brown the meat until it’s completely cooked.

Cook the noodles according to package directions and set aside.

Sound questionable? Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. It’s popular enough that it’s on the menu of the fast-growing Manila-based Jollibee fast-food chain, which has several locations in the Bay Area.

But this ultimate Filipino comfort food is not your Italian Nonna’s spaghetti. The sauce is sweeter, thanks to the addition of banana ketchup, and the dish includes pieces of cut-up hot dogs. The noodles are tossed in a creamy cheese sauce.

The owner of Kabayan Market, Armie Rivera, makes sure she carries all the ingredients cooks need to make Filipino Spaghetti, often served as a birthday dinner for children along with fried chicken or lumpia.

When Armie Rivera opened the doors of Kabayan Filipino Market in Rohnert Park at the end of July, she ushered in a new era of cooking in Sonoma County.

Not only does the store make a taste of home more convenient for the county’s several thousand Filipinos, it also opens the world of Filipino cuisine to people who had the curiosity but perhaps not the commitment to drive to Vallejo or San Francisco to visit a Filipino grocery.

Rivera said her parents were her inspiration.

“Really, it’s just to give convenience to my family first,” she said. “It’s really a hassle to go (to Vallejo) every other week.”

While the other Asian markets in the area carried some items, it wasn’t enough to fulfill the demand of the area’s Filipino community, she said.

Kabayan, which translates to “countryman,” is full of foods and ingredients needed to make authentic dishes.

The store sells more than 30 kinds of vinegar, nearly two dozen types and brands of noodles, fish sauce, shrimp pastes and plenty of ube, the bright purple yam that’s a trendy ingredient right now in desserts from cupcakes to croissants.

“So Filipino culture, we use a lot of vinegars,” Rivera said. “We use a lot of sauces. Everything you cook, it comes with a soy sauce and a vinegar and a lot of garlic. And a lot of onions. And a lot of noodles.”

On a tour of the store, Rivera pointed out a display of seasoning packets, essential for quick weeknight meals such as Filipino Spaghetti, one of her favorites. Her store carries all the necessary ingredients for it (see sidebar).

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lSrpQ5CV9RA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Before Kabayan opened, a taste of home for local Filipinos required significant time — either in driving or cooking from scratch, or both.

But now, Rivera said, “You don’t have to wait for a special occasion to make it or go driving to Vallejo just to make it. Now you can make it on your regular day.”

It was a quick errand for Yonnie Solidum Rico to pop in to Kabayan and get the noodles she needed to make pancit, a stir-fried rice noodle dish. She’d become used to driving to Vallejo for the ingredients.

Rico has lived in Rohnert Park since moving to the U.S. in 1980 when she was 25. She gave up her job as a clinical scientist and her flourishing basket-manufacturing business to move here from Tablas Island in the Philippines.

“Migrating was really hard. I cried every day because I missed my family,” she said.

The memory of that time still fills her with emotion. As anyone who has moved to a different country knows, leaving family and friends behind is hard. The lack of familiar food can compound the sense of loss.

Although she was successful in business, Rico hadn’t learned to cook.

“I didn’t even know how to cook rice,” she said.

Her mother-in-law and her husband, Efren, she said, taught her to cook, and she was motivated to learn.

“I told my husband, since there’s no Filipino food over here — or else we’re just going to get Burger King or McDonald’s — we have to learn how to cook,” she said. There was no YouTube in the 1980s to teach her how to do it, she noted.

She’s now an accomplished home cook whose traditional Filipino dishes are in demand not only at family functions, but also at community events.

Rico and Efren also run a small resort on Tablas Island where they spend a few months each year. She trains the staff to cook meals the way she likes.

One of her family favorites is a fragrant chicken curry called ginataang na manok, in which she simmers chicken thighs with ginger and garlic in a mildly spicy sauce of coconut milk and coconut vinegar.

“On my island, we have a lot of coconut trees, so we use a lot of coconut milk in our dishes,” she said. Here, she makes the dish here with canned coconut milk. “But in the Philippines, we had to get it from the coconut tree, shred it and squeeze it and get coconut milk.”

Coconut milk figures into one of her favorite desserts, bibingkang malagkit, made with just three ingredients. She combines the coconut milk with cooked glutinous rice and brown sugar to make a lightly sweet rice cake that caramelizes on top and gets crunchy around the edges from the brown sugar.

She also uses coconut vinegar, which is milder than white vinegar, in a dipping sauce for her homemade lumpia.

Rico demonstrated how to fill and roll the lumpia, placing the filling in a zip-close bag with a corner cut off to pipe a thin strip of the pork and water chestnut mixture onto the lumpia wrapper, then rolling it up and sealing it with an egg wash before deep-frying.

Foods like lumpia, pancit and adobo bring the Filipino community together, Rico said.