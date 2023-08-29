Gallo announces purchase of Napa Valley’s Rombauer Vineyards

E. & J. Gallo Winery has announced the acquisition of Rombauer Vineyards in Napa Valley.

Founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer, the winery is one of Napa Valley’s most recognizable brands and had remained family owned for the last 43 years, with three generations at the helm.

Rombauer is recognized for helping define the California chardonnay of the 1980s and ‘90s with its rich, buttery wines that appealed to the masses.

Producing nearly 340,000 cases of wine per year, Rombauer has 13 estate vineyards in Northern California and on the Central Coast, with a total of about 900 acres of vines.

In addition to Rombauer’s St. Helena location, the winery owns a winery, tasting room and vineyards in Amador County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @whiskymuse.