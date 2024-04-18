American Canyon High School parents and officials on Wednesday addressed allegations a teacher sexually abused a 15-year-old student.

Scores of people filled the school auditorium for a town hall organized by Napa Valley Unified School District officials to discuss physical education teacher Brad Rowell, 41.

The meeting began at 7:15 p.m. and was ongoing as of 8 p.m.

In her opening remarks, District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said Rowell will be terminated and officials have requested the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing revoke his teaching credentials.

“I’m here to tell you he will not return to the Napa Valley Unified School District,” Mucetti told the 150-plus attendees.

Rowell, who also served as a track-and-field coach at the school, has been charged with 21 felony counts, which the Napa County District Attorney’s Office said are connected to allegations he engaged in unlawful sexual acts with a child.

Initially arrested April 9, Rowell was released after posting $100,000 bail. He was re-arrested Friday after further investigation led to new charges, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

He pleaded not guilty Monday to 15 counts of committing lewd acts on a child, three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, two counts of oral copulation on a child and one count of possessing child pornography.

Rowell was in custody without bail before Napa County Judge Francisca Tisher reset Rowell’s bail on Tuesday to $250,000.

Napa County jail records showed he was still in jail Wednesday night.

If released, according to Tisher’s orders, Rowell will have to surrender his passport, wear a GPS tracking monitor and avoid contact with the teen girl accusing him of the abuse.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi