Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a girl and a woman Saturday near downtown Napa, police said.

John Nicholson Jr., 22, of Vallejo, was detained just after 7:23 p.m. Monday, Napa Police Department said in a news release Tuesday morning. SWAT teams with the Napa police and Napa County Sheriff’s Office were at the arrest, along with detectives from the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

Officials determined Nicholson was responsible for shooting the two females, a 17- and 19-year-old, about 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Riverside Drive along the Napa River.

Each victim had at least one gunshot wound, officials said. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Nicholson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and booked into the Napa County jail. He is being held without bail.

Then, about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jessica Whitten, 19, and Judith Adolph, 19, in Sonoma County each on suspicion of one count of aiding in a felony.

Napa police later took the two Santa Rosa women into custody and booked them into the Napa County jail. Each is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to jail records.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the double homicide. It is not believed to be gang-related, Lt. Chris Pacheco said Tuesday.

The Napa Police Department is encouraging anyone who witnessed the crime, has photographic or video surveillance or has additional information to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at 707-257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.