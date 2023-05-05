2 file suit against Sonoma State University alleging sexual harassment, retaliation
Two new lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and retaliation have been filed against Sonoma State University administrators and faculty members, along with the California State University system and its board of trustees.
The litigation comes just over a year after news broke that the California State University system had paid a senior administrator $600,000 to resolve sexual harassment and retaliation complaints involving then-Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki and her husband, Patrick McCallum.
In a complaint filed April 28 in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, Clea Felien, an assistant professor with Sonoma State’s Arts & Humanities School, alleges she was subject to ongoing unwanted sexual advances by Nathan Haenlein, a tenured professor in her department who oversaw her hiring and retention.
The suit names Haenlein, the CSU Board of Trustees, Chancellor Jolene Koester, along with SSU Interim President Ming Tung “Mike” Lee, former Art & Art History Department Chair Christine Renaudin, and Hollis Robbins, former Arts & Humanities dean, as defendants.
It also included 10 unnamed defendants, identified only as “Does 1-10.”
Felien, who was hired as a visiting professor in 2017, said the behavior started during her recruitment and continued through 2019. Later, Haenlein allegedly became retaliatory, bullying and harassing Felien.
According to the lawsuit, Felien repeatedly reported Haenlein to her superiors, including to Renaudin and Robbins.
No corrective action was taken, according to the suit, and instead, Felien was discouraged from speaking up and then retaliated against, especially when Felien filed Title IX complaints in 2021 against Haenlein and Renaudin.
Felien is currently finishing her academic year at Sonoma State, and Heanlein is still employed by the university.
Felien ultimately alleges retaliation led to the denial of her tenure in 2022.
Across the country, universities’ poor handling of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education, has been the subject of much scrutiny and debate in the last few years, including at SSU.
In a separate lawsuit, filed April 27, Robbins, the former arts and humanities dean who is named as a defendant in Felien’s suit, alleged sexual harassment by McCallum and retaliation by Sakaki.
Robbins’ suit names the university system, its board of trustees and 20 unnamed individuals, identified as “Does 1-20,” as defendants.
According to the lawsuit, Robbins said she was made to feel uncomfortable by McCallum’s “extreme personal attention,” flirtation, comments on her appearance and inappropriate touching on multiple occasions in 2018.
The complaint alleged a Title IX investigation initiated in late 2018 failed to adequately address or respond to her concerns about McCallum’s behavior toward her and others, and Robbins was forced to continue to interact with him.
Moreover, Robbins said she then faced retaliation from Sakaki and others on her team, who undermined her role as dean and efforts to oversee appropriate use of student fees and funds.
Robbins said the retaliation intensified in 2021 when she submitted a statement of facts for the mediation of then-Sonoma State University Provost Lisa Vollendorf over retaliation for relaying reports of alleged sexual harassment by McCallum.
Vollendorf’s case led to the $600,000 settlement reported by The Press Democrat in April 2022.
Robbins’ lawsuit said she was instructed by Sakaki not to talk to reporters at that time.
Robbins left the university in May 2022 and accepted a position as the dean of the College of Humanities at the University of Utah.
Felien’s suit seeks compensatory damages for lost wages, benefits, damage to her reputation and emotional distress, in addition to injunctions that would require CSU and SSU to review retention and tenure decisions are not affected by retaliation, and that Felien be granted tenure.
Robbins is requesting the court provide remedies to eliminate discriminatory and harassing practices, including barring spouses of university presidents from serving as “volunteer ambassadors” — as McCallum did — and creating local boards of trustees to serve each CSU campus.
She is also seeking other damages, including litigation costs and other “reasonable relief.”
The Press Democrat has asked Sonoma State officials for reaction or comment to the lawsuits.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
