Sakaki announced June 7 she would resign at the end of July. On June 27, Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee, a longtime Sacramento State administrator, was named the incoming interim SSU president.

Voting by faculty began May 6 and ended May 9 with approval of the no-confidence resolution.

On April 28, the Academic Senate advanced to the full faculty a no-confidence vote on Sakaki’s leadership, and student groups have marched in protest of Sakaki, calling for her resignation. Some students have vowed to boycott graduation ceremonies if she does not.

While Sakaki has kept a low profile, the revelations have dominated campus news and added to the scrutiny surrounding CSU’s handling of sexual harassment complaints.

The following day, Sakaki announced she was separating from McCallum.

After The Press Democrat obtained a copy of the email, he sent a follow-up statement stating that he had a hearing impairment that led him to stand close to people and apologizing for making anyone feel uncomfortable.

Several days after the initial Press Democrat report, McCallum sent a late-night email he said was intended for close friends and family, stating that Vollendorf leveled the accusations against him and Sakaki to cover for her poor job performance.

Sakaki has denied retaliation and McCallum has denied wrongdoing. She has also declined repeated interview requests.

The university had stated the $600,000 was paid by insurance, but later backtracked, saying about $250,000 of the sum came from campus funds drawn from student tuition, fees and other sources.

Since then, at least two university employees have stated that McCallum made them feel uncomfortable with inappropriate language, standing too close, and brushing their hair from their face in what was perceived as an unwelcome intimate gesture.

Vollendorf, who was provost at SSU from 2017 to June 2020, filed the retaliation claim with the CSU system in July 2021. Her claim accused Sakaki of retaliating against her in response to reports Vollendorf made of sexual harassment complaints by SSU female employees against McCallum.

The Press Democrat on April 13 was the first to report California State University system paid former provost Lisa Vollendorf and her attorneys $600,000 in January to settle the retaliation claims.

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki is embroiled in a scandal stemming from a $600,000 settlement paid to a former SSU provost who said she faced retaliation after relaying reports of alleged sexual harassment by the president’s estranged husband, lobbyist Patrick McCallum.

Two new lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and retaliation have been filed against Sonoma State University administrators and faculty members, along with the California State University system and its board of trustees.

The litigation comes just over a year after news broke that the California State University system had paid a senior administrator $600,000 to resolve sexual harassment and retaliation complaints involving then-Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki and her husband, Patrick McCallum.

In a complaint filed April 28 in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, Clea Felien, an assistant professor with Sonoma State’s Arts & Humanities School, alleges she was subject to ongoing unwanted sexual advances by Nathan Haenlein, a tenured professor in her department who oversaw her hiring and retention.

The suit names Haenlein, the CSU Board of Trustees, Chancellor Jolene Koester, along with SSU Interim President Ming Tung “Mike” Lee, former Art & Art History Department Chair Christine Renaudin, and Hollis Robbins, former Arts & Humanities dean, as defendants.

It also included 10 unnamed defendants, identified only as “Does 1-10.”

Felien, who was hired as a visiting professor in 2017, said the behavior started during her recruitment and continued through 2019. Later, Haenlein allegedly became retaliatory, bullying and harassing Felien.

According to the lawsuit, Felien repeatedly reported Haenlein to her superiors, including to Renaudin and Robbins.

No corrective action was taken, according to the suit, and instead, Felien was discouraged from speaking up and then retaliated against, especially when Felien filed Title IX complaints in 2021 against Haenlein and Renaudin.

Felien is currently finishing her academic year at Sonoma State, and Heanlein is still employed by the university.

Felien ultimately alleges retaliation led to the denial of her tenure in 2022.

Across the country, universities’ poor handling of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education, has been the subject of much scrutiny and debate in the last few years, including at SSU.

In a separate lawsuit, filed April 27, Robbins, the former arts and humanities dean who is named as a defendant in Felien’s suit, alleged sexual harassment by McCallum and retaliation by Sakaki.

Robbins’ suit names the university system, its board of trustees and 20 unnamed individuals, identified as “Does 1-20,” as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, Robbins said she was made to feel uncomfortable by McCallum’s “extreme personal attention,” flirtation, comments on her appearance and inappropriate touching on multiple occasions in 2018.

The complaint alleged a Title IX investigation initiated in late 2018 failed to adequately address or respond to her concerns about McCallum’s behavior toward her and others, and Robbins was forced to continue to interact with him.

Moreover, Robbins said she then faced retaliation from Sakaki and others on her team, who undermined her role as dean and efforts to oversee appropriate use of student fees and funds.

Robbins said the retaliation intensified in 2021 when she submitted a statement of facts for the mediation of then-Sonoma State University Provost Lisa Vollendorf over retaliation for relaying reports of alleged sexual harassment by McCallum.

Vollendorf’s case led to the $600,000 settlement reported by The Press Democrat in April 2022.

Robbins’ lawsuit said she was instructed by Sakaki not to talk to reporters at that time.

Robbins left the university in May 2022 and accepted a position as the dean of the College of Humanities at the University of Utah.

Felien’s suit seeks compensatory damages for lost wages, benefits, damage to her reputation and emotional distress, in addition to injunctions that would require CSU and SSU to review retention and tenure decisions are not affected by retaliation, and that Felien be granted tenure.

Robbins is requesting the court provide remedies to eliminate discriminatory and harassing practices, including barring spouses of university presidents from serving as “volunteer ambassadors” — as McCallum did — and creating local boards of trustees to serve each CSU campus.

She is also seeking other damages, including litigation costs and other “reasonable relief.”

The Press Democrat has asked Sonoma State officials for reaction or comment to the lawsuits.

