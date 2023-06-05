A bill that would impose a statewide tax on short-term rentals to fund affordable housing passed the California State Senate Wednesday.

Under SB 584, introduced by state Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, starting in January 2025, a 15% occupancy tax on the short-term and vacation rentals popularized by such platforms as Airbnb and VRBO would finance the rehabilitation and construction of permanent lower income housing owned and managed by public entities or nonprofits.

Operators collecting less than $100,000 from facilitating short-term rentals in the prior year would be exempt.

“SB 584 will provide a budget-proof source of income for more affordable housing that California desperately needs,” Limón said during the Senate vote.

“This is certainly a bill that has generated a lot of conversation, but it’s needed conversation.”

Tensions over vacation rentals have risen sharply alongside the proliferation of backyard cottages, condos and luxury homes reserved for short stays rather than more permanent residences. That’s especially true in tourism hubs like Sonoma County that also struggle with a lack of housing supply.

The issue has become a flashpoint at the local level in recent years where most regulations of short-term rentals have taken place to date. Rules that cap the number of such units, restrict where they can be located and establish permitting and taxes have led to hourslong debates at public hearings and constantly evolving ordinances.

In April, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved new laws to standardize oversight and enforcement of the more than 2,000 vacation rentals in the unincorporated part of the county.

In Santa Rosa, a regulatory framework that was first established in 2021 and went through changes in 2022 with more adjustments is now on the table. Meanwhile, last month, the Windsor Town Council reversed course for a third time on potential short-term rental regulations after passionate testimony on either side of the debate from rental owners and opponents.

Local stakeholders have been watching the statewide legislation’s progress closely.

Liza Graves, board chair and president of the Sonoma County Hospitality Association, points out that adding the proposed statewide tax on top of local taxation could mean taxes as high as 30% in some county jurisdictions.

“That’s a huge amount of money on the backs of a very small segment of business in the county,” said Graves, who worries it will be enough of a burden to discourage tourism in the area with negative repercussions for local revenue and the businesses that rely on visitors.

“Anyone in hospitality knows the industry is dependent on creating more affordable housing, but this bill has many unintended consequences and there are alternatives,” Graves said, adding that something like a bond measure would be more equitable.

The role of short-term rentals

Understandably, with so many in need of housing, some advocates and experts see any unit now dedicated to vacation rentals as one less home to serve as a basic necessity. Proponents of SB 584 see the legislation as a way for the industry, then, to help financially contribute to expanding accessible housing.

But that reflects a misconception about the role short-term rentals play in squeezing the state’s already scarce housing supply, according to Lindsay Darrimon. She is a member of the Sonoma County Coalition of Hosts who also does property consultations and permitting for short-term rentals.

Darrimon said many of the short-term rentals in Sonoma County, which often serve as a more affordable option than hotels, aren’t the types of homes that would otherwise serve as affordable housing and ultimately only make up a fraction of the housing supply.

The bill is “a misguided attempt to solve one problem and cause three more,” she told me, adding she sees the costs as outweighing the benefits.

Studies vary as to the impact that short-term rentals have on housing affordability and availability. One national study found a measurable connection between an increase in short-term rental listings and rent and housing prices.

Another report, focused on California, outlined only a small contribution to a problem with much bigger drivers, meanwhile noting the boon these accommodations present for tourism.

In Sonoma County specifically, a 2021 analysis commissioned by Permit Sonoma concluded there was “little to no connection” between a rise in vacation rentals and the sale price of single-family home prices. They account for about 2% of the supply countywide, though the proportion varies depending on the community.