This is the second in a two-part series Read the first story here.

An outdoor pavilion in the middle of one of Santa Rosa’s biggest high schools was the stage — literally — for a moment in Ryan Woodard’s K-12 journey that he won’t forget.

It was May of his junior year at Montgomery High School and his favorite song, “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake was playing out of the loudspeakers at lunch.

Moved by the song and his love for music, Ryan got up and started dancing. Someone handed him a microphone, triggering an impromptu performance.

“People were screaming ‘Yay! I love you!’” he said. “People were going crazy and all the students came in close.”

“It was a beautiful moment,” said Laura Woodard, Ryan’s mom. “They all in that moment finally accepted Ryan for him. He is different, he has autism, but they were (still) so welcoming to him.”

But before that instant, Ryan, who was recently profiled in The Press Democrat after singer and songwriter John Mayer sent him a guitar, had been mostly excluded, ignored or bullied by his general education peers, Laura Woodard said.

Schools have forgotten to send them invites to family events, she said, and some have neglected to send them emergency alerts. He didn’t always have opportunities to mix with those outside his circle, and, his mother said, some general education teachers did not always show him much compassion.

It's an all-too-familiar feeling for other students with disabilities like Ryan, and their parents who advocate for more opportunities for their children to be included in their school’s mainstream population.

The move to reintegrate students with special education needs into the general population has been taking place across the nation.

The No Child Left Behind Act of 2001 and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 2004 emphasize school accountability in ensuring that students with disabilities have access to regular classrooms and are successful with the regular education curriculum.

But a 2020 Policy Analysis for California Education report shows Sonoma County is far behind.

In the 2017-18 school year, California had one of the lowest inclusion rates for students with disabilities in the country: 56% compared to a national average of 63.4%.

And the U.S. Department of Education found in 2017 that only 6% of California students with intellectual disabilities spent 80% or more of their school day in the general education classroom.

Parents and special education advocates in Sonoma County say inclusion is finally gaining momentum, and a “mindset shift” is taking place.

But they say their fight has only just begun.

Sonoma County’s special education landscape

When a child is first diagnosed with special needs, there are several options for families when sending their children to school.

They can stay within their school district, like Ryan Woodard, who is now a senior at Montgomery in the Santa Rosa City Schools District.

“When I was three years old, I was diagnosed with autism and couldn’t communicate or talk well until I was 10,” Ryan said.

He has been a part of special education classes since preschool. He was first categorized as a student with moderate to severe needs because he was nonverbal for much of his adolescence. In sixth grade, he was transferred to a mild to moderate special day class.

Placing a student in either a “mild to moderate” or “moderate to severe” special education class — the two categories a district uses to assess the type of services each student needs — is determined by an individualized education assessment.

Many schools have “special day classes” that separate students with special needs into classrooms with special education teachers and aides. These classrooms are often physically separated on the campus.

Ryan has attended seven different schools since preschool because of the shifting enrollment of special education students, which makes it difficult to keep students at the same school.

When school districts feel they are not equipped to handle students with unique or severe disabilities, they send them to programs run by the Sonoma County Office of Education or to nonpublic schools.

Districts pay their tuition and transportation, to ensure that students can receive specialized education from highly trained teachers with more resources at their disposal.

SCOE’s special education classes, which are located on district campuses, cost the districts $84,000 per pupil for the school year. Eric Wittmershaus, the office’s communication director, said that is the maximum amount, and most often the number is offset by state funds and amended if the student’s costs turn out to be lower than expected.