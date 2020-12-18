What the Bay Area stay-at-home alert means for Sonoma County
An emergency alert was sent Friday to warn residents that the entirety of the Bay Area is now under a stay-at-home order.
The alert was sent through the Wireless Emergency Alerts system and said that residents are required to follow new restrictions starting Saturday at 11:59 p.m.
“COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity,” the alert reads.
The stay-home orders take effect in California if availability of intensive care units drop below 15% capacity in a specific region. Once started, the rules will remain in place for at least three weeks.
The counties affected by the Bay Area order are: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma.
Sonoma County already was placed under a countywide stay-home order on Dec. 12, so no new restrictions are being implemented, according to a release from the County of Sonoma. The regional stay-at-home order is set to expire on Jan. 9.
For more information on what activities are restricted, visit covid19.ca.gov.
