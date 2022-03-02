Brush fire during manhunt adds to emergency response in Monte Rio

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene of a west Sonoma County fire into Wednesday morning after it scorched a few hours into a manhunt in Monte Rio for a suspected gunman Tuesday afternoon.

The Alpine fire burned 7 acres on a ridge above Monte Rio and Rio Grande. It was reported about 3 p.m. and created a plume of smoke visible above the west Sonoma County communities for miles.

#AlpineFire C901 @CALFIRELNU dips out of the Russian River in Monte Rio, Tuesday afternoon in Sonoma County. Sorry for the late posts, horrid cell service in the river area. @NorthBayNews #fireseason pic.twitter.com/fBcqmKpNrT — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 2, 2022

It was contained Tuesday evening and the cause is under investigation.

Flames burned at a slow rate and did not cause injuries or require evacuations, according to Cal Fire.

The agency brought in air tankers to fight the Alpine fire and crews were expected to remain at the scene

Ash fell onto the area while the fire burned during the afternoon. It was contained later in the evening, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

The afternoon fire prompted response of firefighting teams already on the ground as a search was conducted for a man who was suspected of killing another man a few hours earlier.