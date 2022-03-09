Alpine fire flares up, sends smoke over Monte Rio

A fire burning for more than a week on a steep Monte Rio hillside flared up Tuesday night, prompting Cal Fire to assign additional firefighters to the blaze as it sent smoke over the lower Russian River community, officials said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yEuv-FVXhy8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Firefighters began working the blaze, dubbed the Alpine fire, on March 1. It is burning in thick forest in a remote area above Alpine Terrace, a narrow, winding Monte Rio street on the south side of the Russian River, west of Bohemian Highway.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0132879&lat=38.463057&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

By Wednesday, it had burned across an estimated 22 acres, according to Cal Fire Capt. Tom Lee.

The fire has not triggered evacuations.

Firefighters have created control lines around the blaze in an effort to stop it from spreading, but an estimate on containment was not available Wednesday, Lee said.

Lee said it was unclear what triggered the overnight flare-up.

He said Cal Fire was working to suppress the fire until this past weekend, when it largely calmed down and firefighters assigned to the blaze were monitoring it, “just making sure we weren’t having any more issues.”

“We had resources out there every single day the last four or five days, so I’m not sure what cause the flare-up,” Lee said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said. Cal Fire Battalion Chief Ben Nicholls said his agency does not disclose any speculation about what may have ignited a fire until an investigation is complete.

#AlpineFire C901 @CALFIRELNU dips out of the Russian River in Monte Rio, Tuesday afternoon in Sonoma County. Sorry for the late posts, horrid cell service in the river area. @NorthBayNews #fireseason pic.twitter.com/fBcqmKpNrT — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 2, 2022

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said last week that the Alpine fire is one of six “suspicious” blazes that have ignited over the past month in Monte Rio.

Baxman said he was advising residents along the lower Russian River to “take note of any suspicious people they see in the area, especially at night.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.