Amid pandemic, Sonoma County’s high school graduation rate increased, but disparities also widened

The four-year data “helps you drill down a little bit better,” she said. But “the dashboard is so much easier for parents to understand.”

Luz Elena Perez, assistant superintendent of educational services for the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, said the district uses both the four and five-year graduation data to examine whether different strategies are working.

When it comes to graduation data, the state offers two ways to examine the annual rates. One way, provided through the department’s DataQuest portal , is the four-year graduation rate. On the California Schools Dashboard , though, the graduation rate combines both the four-year seniors and seniors from the previous graduating class, who took a fifth year to cross the finish line.

Racial and socioeconomic disparities reflected in graduation rates among Sonoma County high school students widened during the pandemic, reversing several years of gains that educators and advocates touted as key to improving opportunities for all students.

The disparities have tempered enthusiasm among Sonoma County education officials over a countywide graduation rate that has climbed across the past five years, reaching 83.9% in 2021. The statewide rate, which fell in the last two years, was 83.6%.

But three groups of students — those from lower income households, students of color and students with disabilities — graduated at lower rates in 2021 than their classmates as a whole across most local high schools, state data shows.

The troubling trend includes the six main public high schools in Santa Rosa, the county’s largest district, with more than 10,000 secondary students, more than half of whom are Latino and nearly half of whom are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged.

Countywide, the racial gap grew between the more than 2,300 white students, 87.7% of whom graduated in 2021, and Latino students. Their graduation rate was 80.5%, according to data from the state Department of Education.

The pronounced impact of the pandemic on students from lower income and minority households is already well known in school circles. They have experienced greater learning loss, higher rates of COVID in their households and report feeling less connected to their schools, according to student surveys, school officials and public health data.

The latest snapshot of graduation rates — one of several measures of student achievement and well-being outcomes provides another picture of the divergent academic outcomes, educators say.

The new picture of disparities is more than just a data set. It reflects educational and economic opportunities lost for hundreds, if not thousands, of local students. It also lays bare the difficulties schools face in tackling deepening inequities amid an historically strained moment. As they work to keep schools open, administrators and teachers are just now grappling with the new data and how they will respond.

Those choices will shape the outcomes of school children who are next to graduate and others who are not yet in high school.

Losing ground on equity

The achievement gaps reflected in 2021 graduation data are not new. Most existed before the onset of the pandemic.

But the past two years of at-home instruction, COVID-19 illness and quarantines, and economic turmoil hit some groups of students much harder than others, according to county public health data and student surveys.

Countywide, the gap in graduation rates between white students and Latino students was larger in 2021 than in any of the past four years: a 7.2 percentage-point difference.

Sonoma County’s Latino residents have suffered some of the greatest losses during the pandemic, including a disproportionate shortening of life expectancy.

Between Black and white students, the gap deepened more severely during the pandemic: from a 9.9 percentage-difference in 2019 to 17.9 percentage points in 2020. In 2021, Black students’ graduation rate was 64.5% — 23.2 percentage points below white students’ graduation rate of 87.7%.

Data from the YouthTruth survey of students in 2021 showed that Latino and Black students were more likely to report difficulties accessing distance learning compared to their white peers.

Data from the YouthTruth Survey, a self-assessment completed by more than 18,000 local students in 2021, showed that Black and Hispanic students reported more difficulty accessing remote learning. (YouthTruth)

Education officials said it’s important to look at all those factors to understand graduation disparities and future graduating classes’ needs.

“We have this one number at the end of 13 years of school, but nothing about how two families are living together in an apartment, wages that don’t support a family, families who have no health care,” said Laurie Fong, trustee on the Santa Rosa City Schools board.

Across Santa Rosa’s six main high schools, graduation rates varied widely, and, in most cases, fell along socioeconomic and racial lines.

Maria Carrillo, which has had the smallest percentage of lower-income students in its graduating class, had the highest four-year rate, at 91.5%.

At Montgomery, 84.1% of seniors graduated. Santa Rosa High had an 80.8% graduation rate, and Piner’s was 80.4.

Elsie Allen High School, the neighborhood school for areas of Santa Rosa that saw the highest numbers of COVID cases, had a graduation rate of 70.4%.