Ann Gray Byrd, Santa Rosa civil rights leader, dies at 86

Ann Gray Byrd, who as a teenager watched her parents rise up as pioneer Santa Rosa civil-rights and equality advocates and then forged herself into a formidable, lifelong activist and minister, died July 7. She was 86.

Byrd was a high school student when her family settled in Santa Rosa in 1952. She came to perceive that she and the very few other Black people living there were largely free to go about their lives so long as they knew their place and did not venture where they weren’t welcome.

The teen and her parents, Gilbert and Alice Gray, decided that would not do.

When Byrd died at her Santa Rosa home from chronic illness exacerbated by long COVID, she had committed most of her life to the struggle for equal rights, access and opportunity for people of color and others who are marginalized.

“All of us need to do the work of change,” she said in 2014. “I've decided part of my life purpose is to keep saying that.”

Byrd was for decades a force in the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NAACP branch her late father cofounded in 1953. Though inspired to action by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., she declared she was not a “MLK pacifist” and made clear that should push come to shove, she would push back.

“Everyone knows that my mother was a powerhouse,” said daughter Pamela Grandy. “Everyone knows that she would go to the nth degree to do what’s right, what’s just.”

“I called her Donna Quixote,” added Grandy, who lives in Vallejo. “She was always out there fighting something.”

One of Byrd’s favorite pleas to others: “You don’t have to stand tall, but you have to stand up.”

She also repeated often one of her father’s primary exhortations: “Each one, teach one.” She would explain, “It means each of us has a responsibility to bring someone else along, to give to others the same opportunities we seek for ourselves.”

Byrd was active in early efforts to monitor the behavior toward minorities of law enforcement officers in Sonoma County, and in the creation of the county Commission on the Status of Women and the anti-poverty nonprofit Sonoma County People for Economic Opportunity, now Community Action Partnership.

An ordained minister, Byrd encouraged and advocated for members of the LGBTQ community and others who were vulnerable. Her pro-justice work included leadership roles in the Sonoma County chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

For decades, Byrd ran the charitable Gray Foundation, founded by her parents in 1992 to help low-income Sonoma County students attend college. Over the course of about a quarter century, the Gray Foundation awarded scholarships totaling more than $180,000.

Byrd “was very proud of her blackness,” said longtime friend Sheri Graves of Santa Rosa. “She was a brave and courageous woman at a time when women, and particularly Black women, had a difficult time.”

Graves, a retired Press Democrat reporter, co-authored with Byrd a 2011 book, “Glimpses: A Story of African Americans in Santa Rosa.”

Byrd, she said, “had a profound impact on this community, and certainly on me.”

Byrd was born March 30, 1936, in Tatum, Texas. She was the first of the nine children of Alice and Gilbert Gray.

The couple moved in 1945 to a predominantly Black community in Marin City, and in 1952 to Santa Rosa. The Grays’ eldest daughter would recount that in those days, African Americans desiring to live in Santa Rosa learned that their options were the South Park neighborhood near the county fairgrounds, or in rural areas outside the city limits.

The Grays settled in the countryside off Petaluma Hill Road. Ann Gray Byrd would recall that when she studied at Santa Rosa High in the early 1950s, the only other two Black students enrolled there were a brother of hers, William, and a sister, Dorothy.

She once said of her experience at what was then Santa Rosa’s only high school, “Through the grace of God, it wasn’t too bad. We didn’t have too many problems.”

It was her perception that African Americans living in Santa Rosa 70 years ago would get by OK if they observed the racist rules, far subtler than those imposed by Jim Crow laws in the South, that dictated where they could live and conduct business.

“Everybody seemed to know their place,” Byrd told an interviewer several years ago, “until the sit-ins.”

One of Santa Rosa’s best-known acts of defiance of segregation occurred on a Sunday afternoon in May of 1962 at the Silver Dollar Saloon in what is now Railroad Square.

Gilbert Gray and Platt Williams, who had nearly a decade earlier founded the Santa Rosa chapter of the NAACP, walked into the Silver Dollar with four other Black men after church, and sat at the bar. They’d been told the saloon would not serve people like them.