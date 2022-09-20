Anonymous tip on Santa Rosa Council member Eddie Alvarez led police to seek search warrant in fatal bar shooting

An anonymous letter that reached Santa Rosa police detectives weeks after the department had arrested two suspects in a fatal shooting outside a nightclub led investigators to serve a search warrant on a City Council member and seize his cellphones in January, according to warrant documents unsealed Monday.

The letter, which reached police Oct. 18, 2021, suggested Councilman Eddie Alvarez may have had something to do with the Sept. 25 fatal incident because he was at the Roseland bar that night and may have had a grudge against the victim for a break-in at Alvarez’s cannabis dispensary.

Police had arrested two men, Fogatia Fuiava and Ednie Afamasaga, within days of the shooting in the parking lot of the Whiskey Tip, a popular bar on Sebastopol Road.

According to an affidavit, Detective Matt White, who investigated the homicide, said he believed the two may have been motivated by prior disputes with the victim, Kenneth McDaniel.

Fuiava and Afamasaga were victims of previous unsolved shootings, according to White’s affidavit. In one 2018 case, police suspected McDaniel of shooting Afamasaga.

It’s not clear from the affidavit if police had considered Alvarez as a possible suspect before receiving the anonymous tip. Police later said Alvarez was not a suspect when the search warrant became public knowledge in March.

The day after the McDaniel shooting, Alvarez told The Press Democrat he was at the bar that night but left before the shooting began. Both the affidavit and previous records obtained by the newspaper show he also informed police quickly that he had known the victim because of the break-in at his Santa Rosa dispensary, The Hook.

After receiving the letter, police began to consider the possibility that Alvarez was involved in the killing, the affidavit shows. White also referenced a drive-by shooting months earlier during a July 4 block party in Roseland, where Alvarez was in the crowd.

Alvarez later declined to help police identify people who returned fire at the car and hit an innocent bystander, the affidavit said.

In an interview Monday, Alvarez told The Press Democrat he did not know who had returned fire and wounded the bystander. He reiterated his belief that police had targeted him with the search warrant because he would not give them what they wanted for their investigation into the drive-by shooting.

“I feel more strongly than ever that this is a vendetta,” said Alvarez, a business owner who is in his first term representing a district that takes in most of southwest Santa Rosa. “How can they say I’m not forthcoming?”

The Press Democrat obtained the affidavit Monday after seeking access to the documents through a court motion filed in March. While police had ruled out Alvarez as a suspect by that time, they refused to unseal records that showed what grounds they’d given a judge to seize his three cellphones.

Shooting at Whiskey Tip

The night of the September shooting, Alvarez arrived at the Whiskey Tip at around the same time as the shooters, according to the police affidavit, drawing from security camera footage. He was standing near them at times during a hip-hop concert in the crowded bar, according to the footage, and left before the shooting.

Because of this, White wrote that he “believe(d) it is likely that Alvarez may have had knowledge of events leading up to McDaniel’s murder.”

There is no indication Alvarez spoke to either shooters or the victim, and he has said he does not know the two suspects.

The June 2020 dispensary burglary provided a possible motive for the council member to have McDaniel “killed in retaliation,” White wrote in the affidavit for a Jan. 10 search warrant signed by Sonoma County Judge Arthur Wick.

White’s declaration is the first time police have directly stated that detectives, at least at one time, believed Alvarez may have been involved or responsible for the slaying.

Santa Rosa police officers served Alvarez the warrant as he left a Jan. 11 council meeting at City Hall, in front of two of his council colleagues.

But until he heard details of the affidavit, shared with him Monday by The Press Democrat, he said he didn’t know the basis of the search warrant. He voiced frustration that it was an anonymous tip.

“We don’t investigate code enforcement violations based on anonymous tips, and yet, they were willing to go this far without corroborating this anonymous letter,” he said. “There’s a reason why people in my community do not trust law enforcement and it’s on full display here.”

In the affidavit, White wrote he found portions of the letter credible because the writer knew details about Alvarez that were not at the time part of the public record — such as the council member’s presence at the scene of the July 4 drive-by shooting.