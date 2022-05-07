Asian American faculty members at Sonoma State call for recognition of race and gender bias in criticism of Sakaki

A group of Asian American faculty and staff at Sonoma State University is calling on fellow faculty to acknowledge potential race and gender bias as hundreds of professors begin voting on a no-confidence referendum leveled against embattled President Judy Sakaki.

The vote comes amid withering criticism of her handling of sexual harassment allegations against her husband, Patrick McCallum, but also her stewardship of the Rohnert Park campus at a time significant decline in enrollment and crippling budget deficits.

In a May 6 “open letter” to Sakaki, the group sought to counter public assertions by Sakaki critics who have said that gender and race play no role in their critique of her leadership.

In public statements responding to the controversy, Sakaki has drawn on her identity as a Japanese American and career arc in higher education to emphasize she has faced discrimination and would not tolerate it on her watch.

Faculty Chair Lauren Morimoto, one of the letter’s signatories, said the intention is not to brand all Sakaki criticism as racist or sexist, but merely to point out that people’s perspectives are “informed” by race and gender.

“We’re not saying you're racist and we’re not saying that race and gender are the primary things driving it,” Morimoto said of the questions surrounding Sakaki’s leadership. “But they're there, on how we perceive who is a leader and how much space we give to people to make errors.”

Sakaki, 69, the nation’s first Japanese American female president of a four-year university, is facing the most tumultuous period of her six-year tenure at Sonoma State.

The no-confidence vote, which began Friday and goes through Monday, comes more than three weeks after The Press Democrat first reported April 13 the California State University system paid a $600,000 settlement in January to a former SSU provost, Lisa Vollendorf, to resolve a dispute related to sexual harassment complaints against McCallum.

Sakaki, who denies any retaliation took place, has since announced her separation from McCallum and disavowed private and public statements he’s made defending himself and addressing media reports.

McCallum has apologized for behavior that may have made people feel uncomfortable, but he denied the behavior was sexual in nature.

The May 6 letter of support for Sakaki suggests her critics are unfairly taking her to task for her husband’s actions.

“When we watch people on this campus treat you with disrespect, jump to conclusions, overlook your contributions, and feel entitled to belittle and/or hold you accountable for your spouse’s actions, we feel impacted through our shared positionality as Asian Americans,” the letters states.

Sakaki, who has denied numerous Press Democrat interview requests since the first revelations last month, responded to a request for comment regarding the letter.

“I was deeply touched, heartened and lifted by the words of colleagues who know me well and who work tirelessly to achieve diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education,” she said in a statement sent by a personal spokesperson.

The letter calls on faculty to acknowledge the potential for race and gender bias in the public debate about Sakaki’s leadership.

“Some say that this isn’t about race (or gender). Some say that their criticisms are simply about your performance as President. We say that your performance as President, your entire career, is informed by your experience as an Asian American woman,” the letter states.

“And to imagine that race and gender are not somehow implicated in your experience on this campus and in the campus responses is simply inaccurate.”

In addition to Morimoto, a kinesiology professor, other signatories include Wing Keung Jason Lau, treasurer of the Asian Pacific Islander American group at SSU; Alvin Dinh Nguyen, director of SSU’s transfer and transition programs and the group’s co-chair; Christina Thao, co-chair of API/ME Cultural Graduation Planning Committee; Erica Tom, director of Native American Studies; Charlene Tung, professor of Women’s and Gender Studies; Jennifer Watanabe-Haynes, the group’s outreach coordinator; and Khou Yang-Vigil, the group’s events coordinator.

The letter follows a separate May 5 statement of support for Sakaki from the Asian Pacific Americans in Higher Education. Sakaki is an emeritus board member of the group.

Catherine Fonseca, Sonoma State’s outreach and inclusion librarian, who supports the no-confidence resolution, welcomed the call for “self-reflection” on gender and race, saying it would help formulate people’s perspectives.