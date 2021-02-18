Authorities arrest seven, seize 19 pounds of methamphetamine in Sonoma County and San Jose

Authorities on Wednesday arrested seven people and seized 19 pounds of methamphetamine in coordinated raids on homes in Sonoma County and San Jose, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies served three search warrants in Santa Rosa, one in Petaluma and one in San Jose. In addition to the drugs, authorities recovered scales, packaging material and over $12,000 in cash.

The warrants were part of an ongoing investigation by Sonoma County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives, the Sonoma County Auto Theft Task Force―a multiagency group that specializes in vehicle theft investigations―and DEA agents from Santa Rosa, Oakland and San Jose.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said the investigation does not appear to be gang-related.

The following people were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspected felony charges:

Christian Mondragon-Mendoza, 22, of Santa Rosa, was being held on $100,000 bail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and other suspected crimes.

Aida Sanchez-Lopez, 23, of Santa Rosa, was being held on $100,000 bail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and other suspected crimes.

Jacqueline Leon-Ortiz, 22, of Santa Rosa, was released with a citation on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and other suspected crimes.

Macey Hester, 23, of Santa Rosa, was released with a citation on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and other suspected crimes.

The following people were booked into jail in San Jose on suspected felony charges:

Karen Chavez, 29, of San Jose, was booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and other suspected crimes.

Cesar Rojas-Jimenez, 29, of San Jose, was booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and other suspected crimes.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian