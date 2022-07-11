Authorities identify man killed in Petaluma assault

The man who was killed early Sunday in a downtown Petaluma assault has been identified as a 23-year-old Novato resident, authorities said.

Adolfo Martinez Pena was identified Monday by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Pena was pronounced dead Sunday shortly after a Petaluma police officer found him lying in the road in the 100 block of Keller Street, according to a police report.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6420526&lat=38.2336627&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The officer went to the area after Pena’s friend called authorities at 1:49 a.m. to report Pena had been assaulted with a baseball bat.

Petaluma police are investigating the death as a homicide. They had not identified any suspects Monday, according to Lt. Tim Lyons. It is the city’s first homicide investigation of 2022.

While police are waiting on an autopsy to determine the cause of Pena’s death, Lyons said it was clear to authorities who found Pena that “he was definitely the victim of a violent assault.”

The events leading up to the assault remained unclear on Monday, Lyons said. Investigators were working to collect surveillance camera footage from the area and were looking for witnesses.

They were also planning to test blood collected at the scene for DNA that could potentially point to a suspect, according to Lyons.

Pena’s friend who reported the assault told detectives that there was “some kind of argument and that spilled over to a fight” before Pena was attacked with the bat, Lyons said.

But investigators have been unable to determine where Pena was before the attack, Lyons said.

“The way it was reported, it sounded like there was some kind of fight downtown and that’s what we’ve got to figure out, how that happened,” Lyons said. He noted that, aside from a pizza restaurant, “the only places that are open at that time are the bars.”

Pena’s body was found near a Keller Street parking garage that is a popular place for downtown bar patrons to park, Lyons said. The closest business is a shared office space, which was closed by the time Pena was found, but has security cameras, he noted.

Police urged anyone with information about Sunday’s incident to call Detective Corie Joerger at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.