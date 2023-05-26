Donations may be made to The Windsor Military Memorial Wall via the Windsor Historical Society, P.O. Box 1544, 9225 Foxwood Dr., Windsor, CA 95492

Karen Alves remembers being a little girl, sitting with her sisters and listening to her dad’s stories of wartime.

She remembers that they scared her a little.

Those stories hearkened to 1942, maybe ‘43, when her father, William Dal Molin, lived on ranch land just south of what is now the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

But back then, it was the Santa Rosa Army Airfield, operated by the U.S. Fourth Air Corps. It was used to train pilots who, upon graduation, were sent overseas to fight in World War II.

In those days, with between 300 to 500 aircraft and 10,000 personnel based in Sonoma County, the skies were filled with the sound of planes roaring in the sky.

But often, there were other sounds, Alves recalled her father saying.

“He would hear the plane taking off and the roar of the engine and then the engine cut out and they would be running to the sound,” she said.

Crashes, and deaths, were horrifyingly frequent.

A small group of local researchers and amateur historians put the number of airmen deaths in or from Sonoma County in that brief window of wartime at 83.

Alves and others want those men remembered.

“They lost their lives here,” she said. “We want those veterans to know we don’t take their service lightly.”

To honor of them, and other Windsor residents who lost their lives in military conflict, a long-held goal is pushing toward reality this fall: The Windsor Military Memorial Wall to be erected on the Town Green.

The memorial, three approximately 4-foot by 4-foot panels of granite, will be positioned just north of the American, California and POW flags on the Windsor Town Green. It will face the walkway and flagpoles.

But the back story of how we got here, with an accurate accounting of lives lost, is remarkable.

Creating that list of lost World War II airmen who either took off from Sonoma County and perished, or who crashed and died here, has taken decades of work, most of it in fits and starts.

For her part, Alves started with the research by Harrison Rued, an aviation buff who was for years actively involved with the Pacific Coast Air Museum.

Before his death in 2007, Rued gave Alves his research on airmen who were killed here.

Then Alves took that list to Steve Lehmann, president of the Windsor Historical Society, who unbeknownst to Alves, had for years been working on a similar list.

Two efforts became one.

Long-retired from the Sonoma County recorder’s office, Lehmann began spending his lunch hours combing through film of public documents related to the airfield.

That was in the 1990s, and he wanted to know just how many people were lost here in the war effort.

He started with death certificates. They were film files, not computerized, so there was no easy way to filter and sort his search. It was just Lehmann and his own eyes.

He was looking for clues such as occupations that read “Pilot.” Cause of death, “Killed in combat” or something similar.

He started with the year 1940. He looked at every death in Sonoma County between 1940 and 1946.

“It was image after image of a death certificate, not organized other than the date the record was filed, so I’m picking up and starting in 1940 to make sure I don’t miss something,” he said. “I’m literally looking frame by frame for keywords.”

"I couldn’t stop looking at these things,“ he said.

Lehmann tried to check some of the names against news reports of plane crashes and deaths, but those were remarkably rare, he said. And if news stories did appear, the information was scant.

Two inches of type, he said. Maybe.

“It was the war,” he said. “They did not want to publicize it.”

“In my mind, we were insulated from the war to a degree,” he said.

As his work continued, he was stunned by the sheer number of serviceman who died in crashes here, he said.

Fifty-one of the 83 deaths occurred between 1944 and 1945, Lehmann found.

Planes and men fell from the sky, landing in places like Petaluma Hill Road, Occidental, Fitch Mountain in Healdsburg, or “near Petaluma on a farm.”

Many took off from here and crashed over water: Drakes Bay, San Pablo Bay, Point Reyes, Bodega, “midair into ocean off Jenner.”

“I was simply overwhelmed by the number of pilots,” he said.

On Dec. 6, 1942, six men died: Joseph B. English of Florida, Herbert E. Knowlton of California, William C. Malone of “unknown,” Charles Franklin Meyer of California, Donald E. Pedrazzini of California and Vern Bassat Smith of Minnesota.

In May 1944, there were four deadly crashes. The next month, four more. That August, there were five.