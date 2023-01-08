Jenn Otten stands on the deck of her Rio Nido home as a light rain falls during a welcome break between major storms.

It’s cold. The temperature gauge reads 51 degrees. She’s wearing flip-flops.

They give her an air of casual confidence — joie de vivre driven home by her easy laugh.

But on the eve of what could be historic storms hitting the North Bay and threatening the Russian River and all who live on it, Otten has earned her confidence.

It’s hard won. And it’s anything but casual.

Otten’s confidence is born of being informed and prepared.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hfIrfV-BZyw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“I have my generators going, I have my cords all set up, gas tanks are all full. Everything is covered,” she said. “I have tarped off some areas, I have stocked up on all supplies. I have a propane fireplace. I have everything I need.”

A weather radio chirps wind and rain updates from inside her house.

From her home, perched on the steep hillside above the Rio Nido Roadhouse and the Rio Nido Lodge, Otten is prepared to ride the storm out.

But she’ll monitor every minute of it.

“It makes me a little nervous,” she said. “They have been talking to some atmospheric river scientist, their concerns were alarming. The fact that there is not just one, but two, then three, now four, storms.”

As of late Friday, several inches of rain were predicted to fall Saturday night into Sunday with still more coming down Sunday through Tuesday. The river was expected to reach seven feet above flood stage by Tuesday evening.

* * *

This storm is not Kayte Guglielmino’s first rodeo. She’s a river lifer.

She moved to Guernewood Park when she was 4 and has lived every one of her subsequent years in Guerneville, barring one.

In a housing pinch once, she moved to Forestville for a year before realizing she couldn’t be away from her community.

“I love it here,” she said. “I can’t get enough.”

Guglielmino’s devotion to her hometown means she’s seen it all.

As a kid she rode the swaying bridge in storms.

She and her friends used the massive dinosaur statue at the flood-prone Pee Wee golf course on Drake Road as a bellwether.

“If it was still raining and his neck was coming out of the water we knew it’s going to be a really big flood,” she said.

When the floods made news, she’d hop on boats ferrying reporters to storm sites, pointing out local landmarks.

A tour guide of sorts.

“I would get in the boat and say ‘Oh this is so and so and this is where my friend lives and this is where we get to go to school,’” she said. “We would see the same reporters every flood.”

They occur with that kind of regularity.

But Guglielmino is no longer a kid.

Today when it rains, she worries. Every waterlogged home, every mud-soaked business has a face behind it.

Usually a friend’s.

“It’s not exciting when you know the impact of the flood. It’s your friends, your family businesses. It’s a lot different,” she said. “Now it’s scary when it floods because I know everybody here.”

* * *

For Otten, her immediate concerns during these storms are the massive trees that loom over her home and every home in her neighborhood.

“When the wind blows, it’s mind numbing almost,” she said. “When the trees are swaying and moving and you hear them creaking, you can feel your heart sink a little bit.”

And it doesn’t have to be a whole tree, dislodged by a torrent of rainwater. It can be a waterlogged limb that grows heavy and breaks from the tree.

Otten calls those “widowmakers.”

The fear is real.

In an unfathomable tragedy Wednesday evening, a massive redwood fell on a home in Occidental, killing a 2-year-old boy.

Otten said she and her neighbors regularly monitor trees around their collective homes. One neighbor is an arborist.

They keep him busy.

“Two decades ago a 150 or 180-foot tree took out a house across the street from me,” she said. “It missed us by 20 feet, but right after that we took down about seven trees around my property.”

Rio Nido is the tiniest of hamlets, tucked up above the roadhouse and the lodge off of River Road, a loop of homes that were used as summer cabins.

The towering trees, which keep things exceedingly damp and dark all winter, are the same trees that provide gorgeous shade in the summer.

“The nights are so lovely,” she said.

On Friday, Otten’s power had returned and she readied for another round of storms expected to pound the area into the weekend.

Her weather radio sounded in the background. She listens for winds and rain reports, high tides and low tides.

Though the rain slowed Friday, she remained vigilant and urged others to stay alert, too.