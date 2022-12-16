For those with disabilities, more resources and support are available via the Disability Disaster Access & Resources at https://disabilitydisasteraccess.org/ .

The portable battery program provides fully subsidized batteries to power medical devices for eligible customers. PG&E removed the low-income requirement for 2022. Get more information at: pge.com/portablebattery .

Customers enrolled in the CARE program for low-income residents and that meet eligibility requirements can get free battery storage system installation in their home that can provide power for up to six hours during an outage. You can call 559-500-3550 or visit pge.com/residentialstorageinitiative .

This year, PG&E also introduced a new “backup power transfer meter,” a tool that connects generator power to a user’s circuit box, eliminating the need to rely on extension cords. It is free for those with compatible generators. See more at: pge.com/transfermeter .

PG&E has a generator and battery rebate program for eligible customers interested in a backup power system that provides a $300 discount for qualifying equipment. Get more information at: pge.com/backuppower .

Craig Harrison has lived in Bennett Valley for 20 years. Power outages have always been a part of life in the rural Santa Rosa area, but this year, they’ve become more than a monthly occurrence. Between September and November alone, the lights went out seven times by his count.

“It’s fair to say that you have a lot of very annoyed customers out this way,” Harrison told me.

Without notice, power to more than 800 households curling around Trione-Annadel State Park might go out for a few minutes or almost a full day. One October outage left over 1,200 east Santa Rosa residents in the dark for 20 hours.

It can be more than an annoyance.

“In my house, if I don’t have electricity, that means my well doesn’t work. After a time you can’t flush a toilet. You don’t have lights, and most of your phones don’t work,” Harrison said. “Life gets very primitive very quickly.”

The situation could be dire for for unprepared residents who rely on electricity for medical devices or motorized wheelchairs.

Harrison installed an expensive battery as a source of back up power, but the constant disruption feels unacceptable and unjustifiable. “

We’re rural, but we’re not in the middle of nowhere,” he said.

As a longtime member of the Bennett Valley Community Association, Harrison has worked to get answers from their power supplier, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., with unsatisfying results.

“Why are we supposed to stay in the dark and be happy, both in terms of information and literally,” he said.

Around Labor Day, during a hot spell, a power outage in the middle of the night lasted well into the next day.

“You never know when it will come back on,” Harrison told me. “What happened, and where was the problem? I just want to understand this stuff.”

PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland agreed: “The number of outages experienced by our customers in Bennett Valley is unacceptable, and we apologize for the disruption they caused. We also understand that members of the Bennett Valley community are frustrated with communication from PG&E regarding planned work in the area – we promise to do better on that as well.”

At issue in many of these outages is PG&E’s new Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, a wildfire prevention system the company recently rolled out that automatically turns off power within one-tenth of a second if something like a tree strikes a line.

By shutting down power quickly, the program, now in its first full year after a pilot, is meant to help stop wildfires before they start, especially in high fire risk areas across most of Sonoma County.

According to PG&E, the new settings led to an 80% decrease in ignitions in 2021 compared to the prior three-year average.

The problem is the system also can be triggered by potentially less hazardous weather and vegetation interference or birds and other animals crossing with the power lines, or, in more than 15% of instances between July and September in Sonoma County, unknown causes.

Before power can be restored, PG&E crews have to identify the issue and inspect for any damage--a task done by foot, truck or helicopter in daylight hours that can sometimes be hindered by bad weather conditions.

“I think it’s a great idea, but they didn’t follow through,” said Jeremy Nichols who has lost power 13 times since February.

Bennett Valley is far from the only community across the utility’s service area to be subject to the system’s shortcomings as the kinks are worked out. PG&E outage reports show 750,230 unique customers lost power due to the fast trip settings this year through October.

“It would be nice if they could make our system a little more reliable and able to tolerate some of these things without going down. I recognize the fire danger, too,” Nichols said.

“We sat on the morning of October 9, 2017, and watched the hillside burn. It was really scary, so we don’t want that either, but there needs to be a way of protecting us without making people go without power for hours of at a time.”

Nichols has a generator, but he worries for those who don’t have alternative power, especially in high summer heat and during cold winter nights. “It’s very concerning,” he told me.

And, each time he runs his propane generator, he thinks about the carbon dioxide he has to release.

While the system is designed to reduce wildfire disasters, giving residents more peace of mind, the frequency of outages has instead heightened some concerns over safety and access to emergency services.

If internet and cell service or landlines go down, “now there's no way for the county to warn you of an impending emergency,” said Bennett Valley resident Tim Bosma, who has documented numerous outages since April affecting anywhere from 840 to 1160 households.