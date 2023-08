Bicyclist killed in Rohnert Park crash ID’d

Authorities on Tuesday identified the bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck last week in Rohnert Park.

Sarah King, 51, was cycling south on the east side in the 5700 block of Commerce Boulevard on Friday when a Dodge Ram 1500 turning north out of a parking lot hit her.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, which had responded about 12:40 p.m. to the collision.

King was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Rohnert Park police initially had described the bicyclist as a Santa Rosa man. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit identified the person Tuesday as a woman who is homeless.

The collision is under investigation, but drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 707-584-2600 and refer to case number 23-2689.

