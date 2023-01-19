Shortly before 3 a.m., a small team arrives in expensive cars — at least one Maserati and a Mercedes. They kill the engines in a darkened parking lot. The participants emerge, masked and hooded. They approach the building and begin to force their way in.

It happened on consecutive nights in Sonoma County this week. Early Tuesday morning at Doobie Nights in Santa Rosa, and early Wednesday morning at Down Under Industries in Petaluma, a brazen gang of thieves hit the two cannabis dispensaries.

They are among eight or more large-scale weed burglary or robbery incidents to hit the county since Dec. 1, a pattern that has local cannabis purveyors concerned and mobilized.

“We’re gonna beef up security,” said Damon Crain, co-owner of Doobie Nights. “It’ll be like a third-world country. We’ll have giant gates over the windows.”

The Petaluma Police Department, which assisted with the Down Under break-in response though it occurred outside of city limits, said there is evidence to link the two most recent crimes. It’s unclear whether those burglaries are related to previous events.

The Santa Rosa thefts are part of an active and open investigation, according to Santa Rosa Chief of Police John Cregan, and have been assigned to a property crimes detective as a “priority case.” The Santa Rosa Police Department will be working with agencies in other jurisdictions to assess the pattern.

“My experience as a police officer is, when you see a spree of crimes occurring, experience tells you they’re often related,” Cregan said. “But we have to look at the facts of each case.”

Laniakea Evans, owner of 365 Recreational Cannabis in Santa Rosa — one of several weed dispensaries that have been victimized — has seen enough to be convinced.

“It’s the same people,” Evans said. “The Sonoma County Cannabis Alliance (a collaborative trade group), we’ve all met together, talked about this, shared screen shots. And these are the same people.”

At least six different county dispensaries have been targeted in recent weeks, said Santa Rosa City Council member Eddie Alvarez, an owner of The Hook Dispensary in Santa Rosa. His establishment was one of them. Flora Terra was hit twice, according to Alvarez, and SOG Army once. Evans confirmed the incident at 365 Recreational, and a marijuana delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Dec. 1 on Piner Road, several blocks from Flora Terra.

Dispensaries are particularly attractive targets. They tend to work with a lot of cash — both because of customer preference and habit, and they often find it harder to use traditional banking, due to federal laws that still count marijuana as a highly restricted Schedule I drug.

And as Crain noted, burglaries of high-value items, including jewelry and iPhones, have generally been on the rise in Sonoma County and elsewhere. It’s also true that because of marijuana’s long history as a criminalized street drug, there are well-established distribution channels outside of legal dispensaries.

And perhaps some newer distribution channels. Crain pointed to the “sesh” trade, the term for unlicensed cannabis sales organized almost like pop-ups.

“Our product is probably being sold this weekend,” he said.

With cannabis burglaries trending, local purveyors are banding together to strategize. Monday night, the Sonoma County Cannabis Alliance hosted a Zoom meeting for dispensary owners to discuss security issues.

Industry stakeholders are working on organizing another in-person meeting, and Cregan plans to be there. He has advice to offer the business owners. He also knows he will be addressing a common view in the industry that law enforcement assigns a low priority to the investigation of cannabis-related crimes.

“So far, the response has been fairly slow. Interest is almost nil,” Crain said Wednesday. “In the words someone passed along to me, ‘That’s the cost of us doing business.’ Which is interesting, because we pay a lot of taxes.”

Cregan pushed back against the perception that his department, or the dispatchers they work with, would treat some industries better than others.

“In Sonoma County, we’ve welcomed the cannabis industry,” Cregan said. “Our city leaders have been receptive, and that trickles down to law enforcement. And have we seen crime increases due to cannabis? The truth is, we haven’t.”

The problem is more general, the police chief said. He cited “historic” staffing issues at the police department, which have occurred as calls for service have climbed upward. The stretched department sometimes has to prioritize violent crimes over property crimes.