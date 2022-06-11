Brickmaiden Breads in Point Reyes Station sold to siblings

A beloved Point Reyes Station bakery is under new ownership this month after being put up for sale last October.

Brother-sister duo Daren Dick and Darcy Matteucci recently bought Brickmaiden Breads from founding owner Celine Underwood, who opened the bakery two decades ago.

Last fall, Underwood announced she was selling the popular West Marin spot located just off Shoreline Highway. The 4th Street property was listed at $1.35 million and includes the two-story building that houses the business, an adjacent bakehouse and a backyard garden, said property broker Lynsey Kayser.

The business itself was for sale for $450,000, according to restaurant broker Ryn Longmaid.

On May 23, Brickmaiden Breads announced on Facebook that Dick and Matteucci were taking over the business at the beginning of June.

“We are feeling the love and support of this amazing community,” wrote the new owners on Facebook. “We look forward to getting to know everyone as you stop in. We are grateful for all your support.”

Brickmaiden Breads offers sourdough bread and pastries alongside specialty coffee drinks. In addition to the bakery’s Point Reyes Station location, customers can find Brickmaiden products in restaurants and markets in Pt. Reyes, Inverness, Nicasio, Marshall, Bolinas and Stinson beach.

For more information, visit brickmaidenbreads.com.