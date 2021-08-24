Cache fire victims return to ruins of Clearlake homes

CLEARLAKE — One family lost a home that had been their refuge for three generations.

Blocks away, another resident found her home in ruins but rejoiced in a reunion with one of her cats thought lost to wildfire.

Still another homeowner returned to find her house standing — unscathed by flames but clearly uninhabitable amid the piles of debris and ash generated from the burned homes of her neighbors.

These were some of the stories that emerged Monday off Dam Road as residents on the southern end of Clearlake were allowed back into their neighborhoods for the first time since the Cache fire erupted last Wednesday.

Whipped by 30 mph winds, it raced south from Sixth Avenue to Dam Road, where it barreled into Creekside Mobile Home Park and leveled dozens of units — the majority of the 58 homes lost to the fire in all. At least 100 additional structures, including outbuildings, also were destroyed.

The 83-acre blaze was largely halted within hours last week, but mop up of hot spots continued for days, and full containment wasn’t reached until Sunday, allowing city officials to lift road closures and let the last of 1,600 evacuated residents back in.

They took in a nearly unrecognizable homeland, discolored by ash-covered soil, blackened trees and melted vehicles.

The fire crews that had swarmed these streets since Wednesday were gone. Utility crews were on hand, though in more sparse numbers.

Clearlake resident Laura Russell, 57, surveyed the devastation as she assisted a friend who lost her Creekside home.

“Tragic,” she said. “Everywhere, there are homes that are gone. We didn’t want to see it even though we had to.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and city officials have urged those who don’t live in the fire zone to stay away due to hazardous conditions inside the burn zone.

Below are stories of people who returned Monday to see what they lost.

Home to three generations lost

Jaylene Binstock kept a positive outlook as she sifted through the remains of a doublewide mobile home at the Creekside park that three generations of her family owned before it was destroyed.

Binstock, 38, was at work for Door Dash when a customer told her about the fire and she rushed to Lower Lake Elementary School for her 5-year-old daughter, Savanna.

She surmised right away that the blaze had destroyed her home but she found closure Monday morning when authorities allowed people to visit their properties for the first time in days.

“It was meant for me to come and at least get what we can get,” Binstock said.

She searched a heap of charred debris and cinder blocks that used to be her computer room. She found her grandfather’s ashes, contained in a metal box, but had lost other mementos, including her mother’s ashes that were inside an angel-shaped urn.

“Two big boxes of all our ancestry, gone,” Binstock said. “I didn’t get to pick up anything. It was too late.”

Debbie St. Cyr, left, hands her cousin, Jaylene Binstock, a box containing their grandfather's remains as they sift through Binstock's destroyed mobile home at the Creekside Mobile Home Park in Clearlake on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Binstock recalled visiting the home since she was 7 years old and spending Thanksgiving and Christmas there on multiple occasions. “Grandpa’s and grandma’s was the place to go,” she said.

The mobile home park, now gutted by fire, was a well-kept community filled with nice homes and friendly neighbors, she said.

Her mother inherited the home after Binstock’s grandparents died, and Binstock acquired it a year ago after her mother died from lung cancer.

She was stoic as she excavated her property but she was overcome with emotion when discussing her two missing cats. Nala, a tabby, often slept with Savanna.

“That little kitty was her favorite,” Binstock said, fighting back tears as she was comforted by a cousin who helped search the property.

Home is gone, but cat is found

Randy Hall sat in a parked car just outside remnants of his Creekside home of five years. “Everything’s melted, everything’s gone,” he said. “This is all just scrap metal.”

He lamented that he and his roommate could not find their two twin cats, Max and Minnie. Seconds later, his roommate Janine Schreiner, emerged from the ruins and shouted “Great news!”

One of the cats — Max or Minnie — had been found.

The cat was yards away under a wooden patio at a house on property separating Creekside from Cache Creek Mobile Home Park, where around three homes were destroyed by the fire.

Schreiner, ecstatic over the reunion, rushed to a store for water and kitty treats in hopes of luring the cat out. She returned to an opening in the patio, which was pink after being doused by fire retardant. Beneath it, but visible through an opening, was her singed tabby.