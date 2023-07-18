Do you have an experience with sexual harassment at SSU you’d like to share? Contact Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com , 707-521-5213 or on Twitter @pressreno .

While Sonoma State University is one of the smallest schools in the California State University System, it had one of highest rates of sexual harassment reports per 1,000 students, a state audit found.

The report, released Tuesday, paints a dismal picture of the entire California State University system’s record of both documenting and investigating reports of sexual harassment. It found that lacking systemwide guidelines, campuses, including Sonoma State, sometimes used “questionable” interpretations of harassment policies.

In addition, the leadership of the nation’s largest four-year university system “has not adequately or consistently addressed some allegations of sexual harassment,” State Auditor Grant Parks said Tuesday.

‘Date’ request, inappropriate comments

In one harassment investigation at an unnamed CSU school, officials found that a faculty member asking a student-worker to attend an event with him as his “date” — after talking with the student about his breakup — was not sexual in nature.

In another case, a person not affiliated with CSU reported that a CSU employee male made inappropriate comments to her at a social engagement following a professional event and “touched (her) stomach/hip in an intimate way.” The person said the CSU employee told her that since they first met, he thought they “would f**k.”

According to the audit, “the campus investigator determined that this conduct — both the comment and touching — more likely than not occurred and was of a sexual nature. However the investigator found that the conduct did not violate CSU’s policy because it was not sufficiently severe or pervasive.”

The audit comes more than a year after state lawmakers ordered a legislative review of the CSU system’s handling of sexual harassment complaints against employees at the Chancellor’s Office, California State University, Fresno, San Jose State University and Sonoma State University.

‘Various problems’ discovered in 40 cases systemwide

In a statement released with the 81-page audit Tuesday at 9 a.m., Parks said his team reviewed 40 cases of alleged sexual harassment by CSU employees and discovered “various problems” with the way campuses handled cases. Of the 40 cases reviewed by the auditor’s office, 21 had a formal investigation.

Park said his team found that campuses lacked clear rationales for not pursing 11 out of 15 cases that were closed after the intake and initial assessment process.

“When campuses did conduct investigations, we found significant deficiencies in seven of the cases, which raised questions about their outcomes,” Parks wrote.

“Further, campuses did not consistently take disciplinary or corrective action to address problematic behavior.”

The audit also found that campuses varied in how they tracked harassment reports, limiting CSU’s ability to identify and respond to concerning trends.

The CSU system has 23 campuses; 56,000 faculty and staff; and a total of 460,000 students.

43 harassment reports in 4 years at SSU, 7 investigated

Auditors found that Sonoma State had likely used an unreasonably restrictive interpretation of CSU’s policies and did not document a complete rationale for determining that the conduct was not sufficiently severe.

Between 2018 and 2022, employees at Sonoma State, which 7,182 students enrolled in the fall of 2021, campus employees racked up 43 sexual harassment reports, giving the school a rate of roughly six harassment reports per 1,000 students.

San Jose State and Fresno State, with 33,848 and 24,946 students, respectively, had respective rates of 2.5 and 3.3 sexual harassment reports per 1,000 students.

Of the 43 report of sexual harassment at Sonoma State, only seven were investigated. Of the seven, only four were substantiated, the audit found. During that five year period, seven employees were the subject of multiple reports of sexual harassment.

The audit found that the CSU Chancellor’s Office has not always ensured that campuses address sexual harassment through discipline and corrective actions.

The audit comes a day after the university system released the findings of a systemwide assessment of CSU’s implementation of programs and policies to prevent and address sexual discrimination and harassment. That review was conducted by national law firm Cozen O’Conner.

CSU interim chancellor welcomes findings, promises action

CSU Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester welcomed the findings of the audit and promised action. She said CSU’s implementation of the recommendations of both reports will “strengthen accountability” in the university system.

“We agree with and will implement the recommendations provided in the audit report, as well as those identified in the Cozen assessment, to strengthen our culture of care and compliance and advance the CSU's core values of equity, diversity and inclusion,” Koester wrote in a statement.

Sonoma State officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

