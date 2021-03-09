California’s ban on hydraulic pumps for clamming now in effect

An emergency rule banning the use of two-man hydraulic pumps in recreational clamming along the California coast is now in effect, making the newly adopted tool off-limits to stem potential harm to the state’s increasingly popular sport fishery.

The new regulation was finalized Monday by the state Office of Administrative Law and is in effect for 180 days, though it can be extended twice for 90 days each, for a total of one year.

The pumps, deployed by a greater number of clammers in recent years, have been at the forefront of a rush on California clam stocks especially over the past year amid the pandemic, as people flocked to outdoor activities.

The makeshift devices use pressurized water to liquefy several feet of sand and mud under which tasty gaper and Washington clams lie buried in places like Tomales and Bodega bays.

Such tidal flats have grown increasingly crowded with clammers and other outdoor enthusiasts in recent years, and particularly during the COVID pandemic, state Fish and Wildlife experts say.

The ease with which the pumps allow clam hunters to seize their prize means many more of the bivalves have been extracted, putting heavy new strain on clam stocks. In addition, there has been mounting evidence of their use in illegal over-harvest and black market commercial sales.

The state Fish and Game Commission approved the temporary ban on pumps last month so researchers could ascertain whether they put future clam stocks at risk.

Clamming using traditional tools, including shrimp or “slurp” guns, which utilize suction, is still allowed.

