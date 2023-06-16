— A new five-story parking structure with approximately 1,500 stalls on the eastern most edge of the property. It will connect to the casino via a pedestrian walkway.

— A 3,500-seat theater, larger than the concert halls at the Green Music Center and Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

— A six-story, 221-room new hotel wing and a new pool area, to be built south of the existing hotel, bringing total rooms on the property to 421. (That’s 1.5 times the size of the next largest hotel property in Sonoma County, the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square with 253 rooms.)

The addition of up to 2,000 additional slots would give the facility the second-largest slot floor in the state.

The $825 million casino, owned and operated by Graton on its 254-acre reservation, opened in 2013 with 3,000 slot machines, 144 blackjack, poker and baccarat tables, and several restaurants to cater to visitors around the clock. A 200-room hotel, convention space and ballroom opened in 2018.

Before the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria first broke ground on their casino and resort outside Rohnert Park a decade ago, they had to overcome fierce community opposition that included a lawsuit, angry demonstrations and a push for state legislation that would block the project.

The run-up to Thursday’s ceremonial groundbreaking for their momentous expansion was peaceful in comparison.

Plans at the 254-acre casino site call for a gaming floor almost twice the current size, with 2,000 more slot machines and an additional 200-plus hotel rooms, making it one of California’s three largest gaming facilities, led by the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino on the outskirts of San Bernardino.

The $1 billion expansion is shaping up as the largest commercial construction project in Sonoma County in years.

Rohnert Park residents and their elected leaders, and those elsewhere in the county, seem to have achieved acceptance of this busy, profitable neighbor.

The contrast was not lost on Graton Rancheria Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris.

“I’m just glad that I lived long enough to see it come true,” Sarris told The Press Democrat after he and other dignitaries — including California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis — had turned over shovelfuls of dirt in a decorative planter at the side of the dais.

“I think what people understand now, when it comes to a casino resort, it’s about promises made,” Sarris said. “And today we can see that those promises have been kept.”

The promises included a commitment to environmental stewardship, job creation, good relations with neighbors and the sharing of Graton Casino revenue with local governments, the wider Sonoma County community and other tribal groups who don’t have gaming compacts.

Sarris used Thursday’s groundbreaking to emphasize the many contributions the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria have made in those areas. As he spoke to a crowd of perhaps 300 people under a big white tent in the casino’s southeast parking lot, which will soon begin its transformation to a multilevel parking structure.

Sarris ticked off the accomplishments, including:

Dramatically increasing graduation rates for local tribal kids.

650 Indian children receiving school supplies and tutoring each year.

A $2.5 million gift to the University of California to help tribal students with tuition assistance.

Another 700 “permanent” jobs at the casino-resort, in addition to the more than 2,000 already on the books — jobs, Sarris noted, that come with what he called Kaiser “gold Cadillac” benefits.

More than $200 million contributed thus far to Sonoma County and the city of Rohnert Park as mitigation funds to offset the impact on public services.

Nearly $90 million in charitable contributions to social justice and environmental causes.

“I’m very proud that the poorest people in this community are now the most influential,” Sarris told The Press Democrat, referring to his fellow Graton Rancheria members. The tribe currently has about 1,400 enrolled members.

“It kind of raised the bar very high. Nobody that I know has given the amount of money that we’ve given. Nobody has given the amount of charity.”

Graton Resort and Casino, one of two tribal casinos in Sonoma County, is already the Bay Area’s largest gaming destination.

Its expansion, which Sarris said Thursday will add an estimated 145,000 square feet of construction, a rooftop restaurant, a new five-level hotel, a sports bar, and an expanded pool and spa area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature have already signed off on the tribe’s new gaming compact. Final approval now rests with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

Phase 2, tentatively slated for 2025, is expected to create a 3,500-seat performance theater at the north end of the property. It would be Sonoma County’s largest performance venue.

In addition to the permanent jobs outlined above, Sarris said the expansion will temporarily employ 2,000 construction workers — all of them unionized.

That job creation, and the money distributed across California tribes through the Indian Gaming Revenue Sharing Trust Fund, is part of what drew the state’s second-ranking executive officer to the groundbreaking.

“Aren’t we all so thrilled?” Kounalakis said, greeting the audience with a big smile.

The lieutenant governor noted that the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria were the top donor in support of California Proposition 1, which enshrined reproductive rights in this state when voters passed it last November.