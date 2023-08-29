A fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday in Forestville may have involved a 2008 to 2013 Buick Enclave, investigators said Monday.

The detail is included in an updated description of the driver and vehicle involved in the collision, which killed a pedestrian on River Road near Rio Vista Road.

Its driver is believed to be a white woman around 40 years of age with a tattoo on her upper arm or shoulder, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver struck a man who’d been walking along the road with two other people after they’d gone fishing.

The driver briefly stopped before driving off, according to the CHP.

The SUV was later spotted near the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station on Airport Boulevard. Footage of the suspect vehicle was released Sunday.

The CHP wants anyone with information to dial 707-588-1400.

