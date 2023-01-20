A pair of community organizations have filed a lawsuit challenging the environmental impact report prepared for Sonoma County in its bid to redevelop the site of the dormant Sonoma Developmental Center in Glen Ellen.

Sonoma County Tomorrow and Sonoma Community Advocates for a Livable Environment announced the legal action Friday, calling the EIR — which was prepared by the urban planning firm Dyett & Bhatia and submitted in October — “a shortsighted plan with serious environmental consequences.”

The suit seeks to force the county to revise the environmental impact report for the 945-acre campus to address what it calls critical environmental issues and provide more accurate analyses of subjects like emergency evacuation.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the EIR and a companion Specific Plan in December, while scaling down the number of proposed housing units. The California Department of General Services, which will ultimately guide the sale of the 180-acre, state-owned property, is currently evaluating three redevelopment bids.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

