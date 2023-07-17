Authorities identified the Cloverdale man who was killed Thursday night after he drove the wrong way on Highway 101 and crashed into an SUV, whose driver also suffered major injuries.

Octavio Pedrisco Rivas, 36, was pronounced dead about 10 p.m. at the site of where his Nissan Sentra collided with a GMC Yukon just north of Canyon Road in Geyserville.

Witnesses had reported the Sentra driving south in the northbound lane near Dutcher Creek Road about 9:45 p.m., minutes before the collision.

Both vehicles sustained major damage in the crash and caught fire.

Emergency personnel extricated the Yukon driver ― a 45-year-old Cloverdale man ― from the vehicle and airlifted him to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

California Highway Patrol did not have an update on the man’s condition Monday morning.

CHP is still investigating what led to the collision, said Officer David deRutte. It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

