Ukiah woman killed in Highway 20 crash in Mendocino County identified

A Ukiah woman killed in a Highway 20 car crash last week in Mendocino County has been identified, authorities said.

Cleotilde Rodriguez Delgado, 49, was identified by the Mendocino County coroner.

She died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 5:30 p.m. on March 28, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rodriguez Delgado was the only passenger in a Mini Cooper that spun out on the rain-soaked highway and collided with two other vehicles east of Potter Valley Road, authorities said.

The man driving the car had major injuries and another driver involved in the collision had moderate injuries, according to the CHP.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash which closed the highway for more than an hour.

