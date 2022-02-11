Crews battle 1-acre vegetation fire near Monte Rio Friday morning

Firefighters on Friday morning were still trying to contain a 1-acre vegetation fire in a densely wooded area near Monte Rio that ignited Thursday night, officials said.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Bohemian Highway, said Stephane Lunsford, a public information officer for Cal Fire.

Crews had created a fire line around 85% of the blaze, Lunsford said.

Extremely tough access for fire crews Thurs. in a heavily forested area of Monte Rio, so @sonomasheriff Henry 1 illuminated the way for firefighters (it's a walk in show to put the fire out). This is one of those times I backed off and looked for the artsy moment. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/zjLYcZUYuG — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) February 11, 2022

Access getting to the site may be causing difficulties for crews battling the fire, Lunsford said.

Last night, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry 1 maneuvered over the area to help ground crews locate the blaze, which is situated in a steep, densely wooded area north of Monte Rio and west of Sebastopol.

The fire has stopped spreading and its cause is unknown, officials said.

With low humidity expected to accompany the unusually high temperatures this week, “fire weather concerns (are) becoming very real,” weather service officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s high was reported as 79 degrees at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa, unofficially tying a record for the date. A high of 78 degrees is predicted for Friday at the airport.

Fire officials said Sonoma County residents should be extra cautious around any activities that could potentially spark a wildfire, such as weed trimming, mowing and pile burning.

