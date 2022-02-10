Unseasonably warm weather to continue through the weekend for Sonoma County

Unseasonably warm and potentially record-setting temperatures across Sonoma County and the rest of the Bay Area will continue through the weekend, with the warmest conditions expected Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 82 degrees is predicted for Thursday at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport north of Santa Rosa, more than 20 degrees above the normal temperature of 61 degrees for that date. Thursday’s high is on track to beat the record of 79 degrees for the date, which was set in 2020, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will gradually drop through the rest of the week.

A high of 78 degrees is predicted for Friday at the airport, well above the 61 degree normal temperature for the date but shy of the record of 81 degrees set in 2020.

A high of 75 degrees is predicted for Saturday, which could beat out the record of 73 degrees set in 2020. Sunday is set to reach 73 degrees, just below the record of 75 set in 2015.

Persistent warm and dry conditions this winter have dried out vegetation in the Bay Area. With low humidity expected to accompany the unusually high temperatures this week, “fire weather concerns (are) becoming very real,” weather service officials said Thursday in a forecast discussion.

High temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-60s on Monday and Tuesday at the airport, close to the normal highs of 62 for those dates.

But the lower temperatures early next week “will be momentary as models look to keep the warm and dry conditions in the extended forecast,” weather service officials said.

While no temperature records have been broken yet this week in Sonoma County, the weather service reported several records elsewhere in the Bay Area on Wednesday. A high of 78 degrees in Oakland beat out the record of 74 set in 2006. Richmond tied its record from 1998 of 75 degrees.

Some daily record temperatures set across the #BayArea today. Expect more to be broken this week as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ievStuNUmy — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 10, 2022

For those planning to cool off on the coast Thursday, the weather service is warning that a building swell could bring sneaker waves “capable of knocking unsuspecting beachgoers off of coastal rocks, jetties and outcroppings into the cold, restless ocean.”

The weather service issued a beach hazards statement — warning of rip currents in addition to the sneaker waves — for Bay Area beaches that face west or northwest on Thursday.

and if you are trying to escape the heat by going to the coast be advised:



Dangerous sneaker waves and rip currents are possible today. Please keep your family, pets, and yourself a safe distance from the water if at the beach!#NeverTurnYourBackToTheOcean pic.twitter.com/uB6r4Lh5r0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 10, 2022

“If you are trying to escape the heat by going to the coast be advised: Dangerous sneaker waves and rip currents are possible today,” the National Weather Service Bay Area said Thursday morning on Twitter. “Please keep your family, pets and yourself a safe distance from the water if at the beach!”

